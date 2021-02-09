BCCI uses drones for live aerial footage of cricket tournaments





The center has given conditional permission to India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to deploy drones for live aerial cinematography of the upcoming cricket season, including the Indian Premier League, officials said here Monday. The Department of Civil Aviation has authorized the use of drones to the BCCI and drone operator Quidich until the end of the year after it received a request to grant permission to use Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for live aerial recordings. The first event to be captured by drones is the IPL starting in April this year. Check IND vs ENG 1st Test DAY 5 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH DATES HERE “The ecosystem of drones is evolving rapidly in our country. Their use is expanding from agriculture, mining, health care and disaster management to sports and entertainment,” said Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. “Granting this permission is in line with the goals of the Government of India to promote the commercial use of drones in the country,” he added. According to Dubey, the Drone Rules 2021 are in the final stages of discussion with the Ministry of Justice. “We hope to receive the approvals by March 2021,” he said. View the latest news updates from IND vs ENG here Mumbai police are extremely wary of drones for a variety of reasons, including a busy international airport and the mini Juhu Airport in the heart of the city, plus major defense installations and other sensitive areas in and around the city. The validity of the conditional consent is only until December 31, 2021 subject to strict adherence to all conditions and restrictions by the authorities and any violation could invalidate it. In addition, the BCCI would require approval from the local government, defense agencies, the Indian Air Force and the Airport Authority of India before the drones can be deployed. Quidich can only use the RPAS models specified by the authorities within a given area and any kind of change requires the approval of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA). The BCCI would ensure that only trained and experienced bona fide personnel operate the drones. The RPAS must be in full working order, keep a record of every drone flight, etc. Other permissions to conduct aerial photography would be obtained by the BCCI from the DGCA and the Department of Defense and the photos / videos taken by the drones will be used only by the BCCI, which would be responsible for the safety and security of all content . The drones can only be operated in daylight or well-lit (2000 lux plus) conditions within visual line of sight up to a height of 60 meters in uncontrolled airspace. While the BCCI and Quidich would meet all regulatory safety standards, in the event of an accident, the operator would submit a detailed report to the DGCA’s Air Safety Directorate within 24 hours. –IANS qn-rv-sn / arm

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these troubled times emerging from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative positions and keen commentary on current issues of interest.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received encouraging responses from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us to achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through increased subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support for quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos