High school football banned in Oregon under COVID-19 rules





Although matches begin March 1, football is still banned under the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

PORTLAND, Oregon No high school football has been played in Oregon for over a year. The pandemic and Oregon’s COVID-19 Limitations have stopped seniors from playing their last football season. “It is what it is,” said Cole Peters, a senior at West Linn High School. “We don’t have much control over the situation and we do everything we can to make sure we can play, while still making sure we are prepared for our season when the opportunity arises.” Starting February 8, the state will only allow conditioning practices. Any physical contact between players, such as hitting or tackling, is prohibited according to Gov. Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. Football is considered one high-risk activity in Oregon. “Children are very frustrated, families are very frustrated. Just everyone,” said Steve Coury, head soccer coach at Lake Oswego High School. “It seems like we’re not getting any answers and here we are again, it’s Monday.” In December, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) updated the schedule for the start dates, with football slated to begin in February, despite being banned. On Monday, hundreds of people voted in to a regularly scheduled meeting of the OSAA, the state governing body that oversees high school sports. The OSAA board moved forward with football and cross country in all counties. Volleyball will also begin where it is allowed, namely in counties that are not in the state’s “extreme risk” category. Indoor sports are prohibited in extreme risk provinces, so volleyball is prohibited in those provinces. Parents, coaches, and players attending the meeting hoped the state had made a decision to revise its guidelines regarding full-contact sports, including football. The hour-long meeting ended with no answers as to when full-contact sports could take place in Oregon again. OSAA is at the mercy of state COVID-19 regulations. “I think it’s crazy how we can’t play,” said Coury. Coaches, parents, and players wonder why other states can have high school football season but Oregon cannot. “We have shared that information as part of the state-level advocacy and encourage the belief because we believe it can be done safely, given what other states have done with regard to wearing masks and mitigation protocols,” said Peter Weber, executive director at OSAA. “I just don’t see where science is leading them to believe that football isn’t safe to play,” said Courtenay McKelligon, whose son is a junior in multiple positions at Jesuit High School in Portland. “It’s super discouraging. Not only to see him calling Zoom in classes, but he also loves football. To hear him say he doesn’t think they will have a season. That they keep pushing the goalpost further and further back. otherwise it breaks my heart. ” RELATED: Students, Parents, and Coaches Hold ‘Let Them Play’ Gathering to Restart High School Exercise Volleyball, in provinces without extreme risk, football and cross country can start practicing on February 22nd and matches on March 1. Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown’s office, said the governor was working with the Oregon Health Authority to determine whether sports guidance updates are feasible. He said she “knows the importance of school sports in promoting the mental, physical, social and emotional health of student athletes.” “As we’ve said from the start, COVID-19 sets the timeline according to the science and data for these decisions, even if that doesn’t match OSAA’s preset calendars,” Boyle said. He did not know when updates would be available. If the state continues to ban full contact sports, such as soccer, the OSAA has approved contingency plans that include 7v7 matches, flag soccer for both boys and girls, virtual lineman leagues, and a virtual combine. The OSAA has another meeting scheduled for Feb. 17. RELATED: Portland high school athlete leaves Oregon to pursue his Texas athletic career

