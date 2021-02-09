Australian Open 2021, tennis news: Carlos Alcaraz, successor Rafael Nadal, commentary by Toni Nadal, 17-year-old tennis prodigy, Juan Carlos Ferrero





Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz has won his first-ever Grand Slam match in an all-encompassing fashion, with the 17-year-old dropping just nine points in the first set on his way to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over colleagues. qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp. Alcaraz was endorsed by Rafael Nadals coach and Uncle Toni as the natural replacement for Rafaels in early 2021, a comparison that was even more eerie when the youngster trained with Nadal in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. Last week, Alcaraz dismantled World No. 15 David Goffin in straight sets in an Aus Open run-up event, while being coached by former World No. 1 champion and Spanish tennis great Juan Carlos Ferrero. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> Shapovalov inadvertently roasts Tomic 0:36 Young sports wonders, however, are not always able to fulfill their enormous potential – something Ferrero is well aware of as Alcaraz tries to find his way. When you hear that from Toni, everyone has their ears open. That is of course not easy, Ferrero said The age. That pressure for someone who’s 17 – it’s not great. In Spain everyone says he is the next Rafa. It is not easy for him to hear that. He doesn’t say anything about it and as his team we try to build a big wall around him. We tried to let him do his own thing and play a good level. We tried not to hear all the mosquitoes around. But this is not easy. When asked what he thought of his time with Nadal, Alcaraz said his determined determination would never be forgotten. I think with the intensity he trains, right? He trains with a lot of intensity all the time, he said after his win. He hit the ball very hard. Every ball he tries to hit every ball harder. I think he concentrates from the first ball, from the first ball to the last ball. I think it’s a good thing to keep it, yeah.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos