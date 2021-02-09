Firm MDs Booked For Rs 51L Fraud: The Tribune India





Chandigarh: A company’s directors (MDs) have been booked for allegedly cheating on a Sector 28 resident of Rs51 lakh. The complainant Sandeep Kohli alleged that Aditya Bobal, a resident of Sector 10, Gurugram, and Arvind Singh and Dilpreet Singh Sikka, both residents of Delhi, offered him the distributorship of their mobile company and cheated on him Rs51 lakh. The police of the UT has reported fraud at the police station of Sector 26. TNS Police returns Seized jewelry Lalru: Police on Monday handed over 9,470 kg of silver jewelry worth Rs3.36 lakh to Yamunanagar resident Vijay after it was seized without bills at Lalru bus stop on February 2. The tax official reviewed the items and issued a release order upon completion of the appropriate procedure. TNS Booked 4 for stealing car Mohali: Police have booked four unidentified people for stealing a car in Sector 79 at around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 7. The miscreants got into a white car and broke the car window and towed the vehicle away. Police recovered the camera images showing the miscreants who committed the crime. TNS The Kharar couple’s autopsy has been completed Mohali: The post-mortem of the Kharar couple – Waris Qamruddin and his wife Varsha Chauhan – was carried out at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in Chandigarh after Qamruddin’s uncle and brother gave their consent on Monday. Qamruddin’s legal heir reached the city late Sunday evening. The Kharar resident was killed in a car accident after stabbing his 32-year-old wife to death. TNS RBI Financial Literacy Week Chandigarh: The RBI’s Annual Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2021, with a focus on “Credit Discipline and Credit of Formal Institutions,” will be observed February 8-12. Regional Director of RBI, Haryana, Punjab and UT of Chandigarh, JK Pandey inaugurated the program here on Monday in the presence of senior officials from NABARD, SIDBI, banks, the government and the media. TNS Man found dead in Panchkula Panchkula: A man was found dead at the Majri chowk on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as Parkash, about 40 years old. Parkash, a resident of Ashiana Complex in Sector 25, begged at the Majri Chowk bright spot. Police suspect that he died after falling on a stone in a drunken state. TNS The TT training camp starts Mohali: A training camp to prepare Punjab paddlers for the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship kicked off Monday at the Sector 78 stadium. The 10-day camp was inaugurated by Atul Nanda, Punjab Attorney General and President of the Punjab Table Tennis Association. Two sessions are held daily under the direction of national coach N Ravichandran. TNS Cricket Assn starts the camp Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) has started a four-day camp at the Sector 16 stadium in preparation for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. As many as 25 players participate in this camp. Chandigarh will compete against West Bengal, Services, Jammu & Kashmir, Saurashtra and Haryana in the elite E group. The team will leave for Kolkata on February 11 to play group matches. The BCCI has made it clear that the criteria for the tournament are along the lines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, where the team will be quarantined a week before the tournament. TNS Trials for the senior women’s team Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) will host matches on February 9th to select the senior women’s team at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. The selected team will participate in the upcoming Women’s Senior ODI tournament. The UTCA has recalled all 72 probabilities for the trials. Nagesh Gupta has been appointed as coach and Indu Gupta has been retained as manager. Raj Yadav will be the trainer and Harbir Kaur has been appointed as the team physiotherapist. TNS







