Irish Tour of Zimbabwe postponed due to Covid-19

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the team’s white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled for April, has now been postponed due to concerns over Covid-19. The decision was made after Zimbabwean cricket officials informed Cricket Ireland that the tour is currently canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe.

The Irish men’s team was due to fly to Harare on March 28 and play a three-game T20I series, followed by a three-game ODI series in April. Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland have now agreed to reschedule the tour for a later date.

We are clearly disappointed, but to be fair, it is not an unexpected announcement from our Zimbabwean counterparts. We appreciate their efforts and willingness to try and make the tour possible, but ultimately the health and safety of players and support staff. be the first consideration, “said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, in an official statement.

“We will now look at whether alternative matches can be arranged during that period, which is a pivotal moment in the run-up to a busy home season and into a T20 World Cup year. This places even more importance on the proposed Ireland Wolves tour in February. / March, given the need to provide many of our players with the volume and quality of cricket we need to sustain the momentum in player development that we have seen in recent years, we expect to provide an update in the coming days on the Wolves situation, ”he added.

The postponed ODIs against Zimbabwe were not part of the ICC World Cup Super League – those games against Zimbabwe will be played in Ireland this summer.

Ireland’s next year is still a potentially busy 12 months, with three teams visiting during the summer, several tours scheduled and a T20 World Cup in October.