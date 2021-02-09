New Mexico State Football, Baseball Looking to Sun Bowl, Southwest University Park for Spring





EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – As COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New Mexico currently ban all peer competition, the state of New Mexico has been forced to look outside of Las Cruces to play games. While NMSU teams can practice in-state, Aggie’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play their “home” games at Eastwood High School in El Paso for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season. With the spring season of NMSU football and the start of Aggie baseball later this month, the state of New Mexico is looking to the Sun City for locations to host those events as well. According to multiple sources aware of the situation, the state of New Mexico is in the final stages of an agreement to host its three spring football games at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, the normal home of the UTEP miners. It is not yet known whether fans will be admitted to Sun Bowl games when the agreement is finalized. As things stand, NMSU will play Tarleton State on February 20, New Mexico Highlands on February 27, and Dixie State on March 6, but the dates of the games are subject to slight changes as they get closer. Renting the Sun Bowl would likely cost NMSU about $ 20,000 per game, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. As for New Mexico state baseball, the Aggies look to Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. However, talks between the two sides have not progressed as far as they have been for NMSU football in the Sun Bowl. In a perfect world, sources said, NMSU would play the first nine “home” games of the season at Southwest University Park, which would cover WAC series vs. Dixie State (March 12-14) and Northern Colorado (March 19-21), and a midweek game on March 16 against New Mexico. Beyond those dates, it’s unclear what NMSU would do in terms of “home” venues, but the Aggies aren’t scheduled to play at home between March 21 and April 16, so there’s time to get the details. If NMSU secures Southwest University Park, fans are unlikely to be admitted, a source said. Talks are still going on for both the Sun Bowl and Southwest University Park, but one thing is clear: El Paso remains NMSU’s best game hosting option as long as they can’t play in Las Cruces.

