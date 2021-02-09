Australian Open 2021, tennis news: Paula Badosa quarantine complaints, COVID-19 positive, loses in first round, hard lockdown





Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa says she would not sign up for another grand slam with a 14-day harsh quarantine period after she was bundled out of the Australian Open in the opening round. Badosa said she was hit hard by a turbulent run-up to the event, including being the first player to test positive for an active case of COVID-19 on arrival and harsh criticism of complaints about quarantine conditions. After losing 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 to Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova, Badosa said she fought hard in the match, but was totally against the clock given the conditions of her preparation, something for which she would not log in again. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> “I’m going to take my pants!” 0:49 No (I wouldn’t do it again), I lost a lot of my level, she said. I am sad for the game, but I am even more sad because I lost the level I worked so hard for in these two months of preseason. So no I wouldn’t repeat it. The world’s number 70, who made it to the second round at the Australian Open last year, claimed people misinterpreted her complaints leading up to the event and said her problems were related to communication around quarantine conditions rather than any lack respect for Australia and its protocols. To be honest, I’m a bit tired of talking about the same thing. It was hard for me, I know people in Australia might not understand what I was trying to explain at the beginning … we didn’t understand it (quarantine terms) would be like that, but it was and I had to accept it, said she, before admitting it had been an emotionally turbulent build-up for her. Emotionally I have to be honest, it was hard reading all that stuff. I guess people didn’t understand what I was trying to explain … I know the rules are the rules, but the conditions weren’t for a grand slam for an athlete, she said. It was mentally tough to get through all that and to see that they were really hard on me in Australia. Badosa said she still has no idea how she contracted the coronavirus.

