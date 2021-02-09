Indy-Spring Hill hockey wins Henry Hine Cup in OT thriller | Davidson





Nick Rowlett found himself all alone during a breakaway in the GNASH Henry Hine Cup final on Monday night. Rather than playing hero, Rowlett gave the puck back to teammate Camden Rummo and got dad Ryan pushing goalkeeper Luke Anderson left and right. Rummo made a quick move for the net to finish the decisive goal, giving Independence-Spring Hill hockey a 4-3 overtime win against the Irish at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. It was the Eagles’ first Henry Hine Cup title since 2017. It feels great to win as a team, said Rummo. Everyone has contributed. “ Ironically, Rummo played with Father Ryan last season before switching to Independence. The sophomore led the Eagles this season with 22 points, including nine goals and 13 assists in 18 games. We were very happy with him, said Indy-Spring Hill coach Guy Brooks. He’s been a good kid, works hard and is a great teammate. Indy-Spring Hill goalkeeper Grant Williams was just as important. The senior stopped 47 of Father Ryans’ 50 shots on target, which amounted to the .938 save percentage he carried through five tournament games. It’s crazy, especially in a championship game, Williams said. And especially in overtime when (Dad Ryan) had a series of four (straight) shots. It’s really stressful, but you just have to let go of all that and play your game. The win ended what was otherwise a difficult season for the Eagles. Injuries and COVID-19 problems took their toll. Brooks estimated he had a full line-up for just six games. The Eagles closed the 4-8-2 regular season and qualified for the Henry Hine Cup, the consolation tournament for area teams that do not earn a place in the GNASH Predators Cup. But then Indy-Spring Hill won four of its last five games to capture postseason hardware. Frankly, I don’t know how we got here, Williams said. We had a rough normal season. But somehow we made our way through the playoffs. Father Ryan almost stole the trophy after a few goals in the third period forced from father Ryans Ryan Whalen and Austin Hester to work overtime. Indy-Spring Hill had built a 3-1 lead behind the votes of Rummo, Morgan Brooks and Everhett Gordon, but multiple defensive failures hurt the Eagles. Williams later endured a flurry of shots from father Ryan in extra time. We didn’t move our feet on those (targets) and just let them come past us, Guy Brooks said. Fortunately, Grant was there to save us. The Indy-Spring Hill co-op also included Summit in 2019-2020, but the Spartans only split this season with a roster of 17 men. Nine of the 14 GNASH teams consist of players from multiple schools. Guy Brooks hopes the strong Indy-Spring Hills finish will encourage more players to join the team next year. It’s a big blow to our program, he said. We lose four seniors who are basically our leaders right now. But we want to expand hockey in these schools. Having a championship that we can talk to them about will hopefully do that.







