Wii Sports or Wii Sports Resort? | Indiana Statesman

During the Christmas holidays, I was quarantined with a friend for two weeks. Understandably, we had a lot of free time.

Of course I felt nostalgic and decided to wipe the dust off my Wii.

I immediately became addicted to Wii Sports. As the competitive person that I am, I loved trying to break all the records I had set when I was 12 years old.

My boyfriend is also competitive so we enjoyed fighting each other in every sport. Not that it matters, but I was unbeatable at tennis and baseball. I tend to lose at bowling, but golf was always a throw between us. We both don’t like boxing.

My favorite Wii Sports games have always been tennis and baseball. When I was younger I wasn’t a fan of golf because I was awful. Miraculously, the adult in me is much better.

I initially devoted myself to all Wii Sports games except boxing, but developed a deeper appreciation for golf. The competitive person in me was driven to improve my record.

After many hours, I finally broke my record and scored an -8 on a nine-hole course, which is a decent score in real golf and Wii golf.

I eventually tired myself from Wii Sports and needed something more challenging. After some research and a few online purchases, I was able to find Wii Sports Resort.

To say I was excited would be an understatement. I like to challenge myself and achieve new achievements so I was eager to get started.

Golf was of course the first game I played. I was so excited that there was an 18-hole course, which was more than regular Wii Sports golf. I couldn’t wait to see the new course either.

I noticed there were more clubs too. But when I played it, something was wrong; it was much more difficult to control the swing. Perhaps this can be attributed to the fact that Wii Sports Resort requires an additional motion sensor.

Nonetheless, the first time I played I scored 20-something, which is much higher than my normal golf score. While I was clearly struggling, I was excited to master this version of golf too.

I also loved watching the other games on Wii Sports Resort: sword fighting, table tennis, basketball, archery and more.

Basketball has become my second favorite game, followed by table tennis. While I can’t beat my friends, they are still fun to play.

I am not much into the other games cycling, water boarding and frisbee. I think they are difficult to acclimate. It also seems that some are more relaxed centered than competitively centered, which I prefer.

Bowling on Wii Sports Result is also much more difficult. I’m not sure why, but it’s inexplicably different.

Nevertheless, I think the original Wii Sports is superior after playing both games.

Although there are fewer games, they are classic and very easy to get familiar with. But this could be because I spent a lot more time playing it.

I also like how regularly Wii Sports has workouts available for each sport; this makes it easier to master everything.

Additionally, Wii Sports Resort does not have a Wii Fitness Test. I always thought this test was fun because you try to measure your age based on your performance in three random training categories.

Do not get me wrong; Wii Sports Resort has its advantages too. For example, I don’t burn through that quickly because there are many games. I also enjoy the resort-like graphics, which is a nice change from the regular graphics in the original game.

When I finally get the hang of the games in Wii Sports Resort, I might have a more unbiased opinion. But in the end I believe the original Wii Sports will always prevail.