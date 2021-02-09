Penn State men’s hockeys Guy Gadowsky addresses teams long-fired between series Penn State Ice Hockey News | Daily Collegian

More than a week has passed since Penn State last played a game, and Guy Gadowsky is ready for his team to compete again.
The Nittany Lions last took the ice for a competitive game in January, when they fell against Notre Dame in overtime. Even with the defeat, Penn State has won five of the last seven games.
Gadowsky is more than ready for his team to skate against a team wearing jerseys other than blue and white on the rink.
The team felt very good about where we were progressing, Gadowsky said. I’m not too sure we needed a break.
While the Nittany Lions offense has become relatively dormant in recent games, their defense has been tough, letting them down just 17 goals in the last seven games, which is less than 2.5 goals per game.
Penn State had an unscheduled week off to begin in February due to an athletic department break from the University of Michigan. The Nittany Lions were previously scheduled for fourth place Wolverines on February 3 and 4.
We just want to continue on the path we’ve been, Gadowsky said. As a team, we just try to get on with what we were doing.
During free time, Nittany Lion forward Alex Limoges was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is routinely awarded to the college’s best hockey player.
It is the second time in Limoges’ career that he has been nominated for the award, and as he leads the team in goals with nine and is tied for the team leader in points with 16, his performance in the statistics speaks for itself.
But for Gadowsky, Limoges should be in the running for the prize for reasons beyond his control.
There are incredibly talented players in this league, but I wouldn’t trade them for [Limoges], Gadowsky said. He is as positive and humble a leader as you will ever see.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
After playing an immensely successful piece, several Penn State athletes have …
Limoges has served as captain of the teams for the 2020-21 season. In a season of setbacks and uncertainty, he has given the Nittany Lions a leading presence.
His awards speak for themselves, but according to Gadowsky, the part of the Limoges game that is a bit more difficult to quantify is his character. Nothing is more important to Gadowsky than the way his senior captain is behaving.
As he is as a person, it wouldn’t matter if he didn’t score points, Gadowsky said. He would still be an extremely valuable part of this program.
But outside of Limoges, few players have been consistently productive at the attacking end, except fellow forward Kevin Wall, the player Limoges is linked with for the team leader in points.
Instead, the Nittany Lions’ offense is based on rare contributions from a cast of characters.
Five Penn State players have scored double-digit points in the season, and another half dozen have at least seven in total.
Still, Gadowsky said he is unhappy that the team has not played both offensively and defensively.
He feels a gap that needs to be corrected, perhaps with more balanced and consistent scores.
Had a bit of a disconnect in terms of playing fast in all three zones, Gadowsky said. Were good if we scored depth on all lines.
When Penn State hits a few games in Ohio State this weekend, he will do so with a Hobey Baker Award finalist and a two-week rest away from the Big Ten games.
In the quest for attacking consistency, the Nittany Lions will score their first goals from a slew of players in a matter of days.
