Karachi, Abbottabad, Quetta, Multan win when Blind Cricket Trophy starts – Newspaper





KARACHI: The teams from Karachi, Abbottabad, Quetta and Multan beat their rivals on Monday in the opening matches of the NBP T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-2) competition that started here. Syed Sultan Shah, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman inaugurated the event and was joined by Imran Ahmed Sheikh, Director Information and Coordination PBCC, Syed Salman Bokhari, Director Cricket Operations PBCC and Asif Azeem, Media Advisor POA. Chairman PBCC said on the occasion: This event will help us find new talent for blind cricket in Pakistan and the artists will be eligible for the new central contracts. In the first match, Quetta defeated Sargodha by 15 runs at the Afza Cricket Ground, Nagan Chowrangi. Put into the bat by Sargodha, Quetta scored 219 in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets, with Naimatullah a penalty of 97 on just 52 balls with 9 fours and 1 six to be named Man of the Match. Naseebullah also scored 42 from 27 balls. In response, Sargodha who was chasing 220 were all eliminated for 204 runs in 19 overs. Ehsanullah was their top scorer with 48 runs and Zain scored 36 runs. Talib Hussain was the bowlers’ choice with 3 for 34 In the second game, played at the Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Sports Complex, defeated Multan Hyderabad by a huge margin of 159 runs. Multans Muhammad Safdar played a masterclass innings of 181 runs from 85 balls, with 20 boundaries and was the architect of his team’s victory. Multan scored a whopping 315 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In answer, Hyderabad only hit 156 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs, with only Amjad Hussain scoring 61. Ghulam Akbar took 2 for 28, Multan for 28. Karachi outclassed Sheikupura at Afza Cricket Ground by ten wickets. Sheikupura’s first at bat scored 184 all out in 19.5 overs with veteran Ashraf Bhatti making 34 and Muhammad Ahmad 22. Tahir Ali took 3 for 25. Karachi in response chased the goal in just 10.4 overs without any loss. Tahir hit a fine, unbeaten 135 runs of just 64 balls with thirty-one boundaries and was named Man of the Match. In the fourth game of the day, Faisalabad lost to Abbottabad by 86 runs. First, Abbottabad scored 288 for 2, thanks to brilliant hits from openers Riasat Khan (132 of 60 balls) and Naeemullah (103 of 60 balls). In response, Faisalabad earned 202 for 7 in the stated 20 overs. Bilal Ali was the top scorer with 72 points. Riasat was named Man of the Match. Published in Dawn, Feb.9, 2021

