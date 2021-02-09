Franklin High School names Larry Cox as the next head football coach





FRANKLIN, Ohio Franklin City Schools named Larry Cox the head soccer coach of Franklin High School Monday night. Cox arrives at Franklin after spending the past two seasons at Talawanda, where he led the Brave to a 10-8 overall record over that period. Cox succeeds former Franklin coach Brad Childers who stepped down in December. Provided, Franklin City Schools Larry Cox has been named Franklin High School’s head football coach. Cox said he immediately felt a connection with Franklin, where he will have an education contract in the building. He said his daily commute distance is also reduced by about 15 miles. “I think initially after meeting their people you get a good feel for the great tradition of success Franklin has had in football,” Cox told WCPO. “You get their passion for where they want to see their sport go. And then you’re humbled and honored that they feel like you are the guy who’s going to take them there. There are some fun things coming the way with a brand new high school and building improvements and all sorts of different things. And I think at this point it’s a great time to jump on the train. Their people were nothing but wonderful to interact with and talk to. I think that there is a great, great foundation of success on which to build. ” RELATED: Sign up for our new high school sports newsletter Franklin, a Division III Region 12 program, had a record of 6-4 in 2020. Each participating Ohio high school soccer team was eligible for the 2020 postseason due to the modified season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wildcats also had 12 previous playoff appearances, including recent tours in 2019, 2017 and 2016. Cox said he is looking forward to participating in the football tradition at the school. “I appreciate traditional success,” said Cox. “I think as soon as I met the director (Kelli Fromm), Brian Bales, the athletic director and (superintendent) Dr. (Michael) Sander and Rodney Roberts, who is the manager – you meet those people who you feel that bond. “ Cox joined Talawanda in December 2018 after spending 21 seasons with Lakota West. He was also previously head coach at Bellbrook prior to Lakota West. Cox led Talawanda to a 7-3 record in his first season with the Braves in 2019. Talawanda, a Division II, Region 8 program, started the 2019 season for the first time since 1991 with a 4-0 record. Talawanda was 3-5 in 2020, including a playoff win over Belmont. Talawanda also took the first win over Harrison (Week 2) since 1995. Talawanda had been 5-35 from 2015 to 2018 before Cox arrived. Cox said he is most proud of how the Talawanda program believed it could succeed and how the team developed a work ethic for success among the student athletes. “I really appreciate how they accepted me,” said Cox. “I appreciate everything Talawanda has done for me here. For me this was a unique challenge. This was a unique opportunity and one that I wanted to take advantage of.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos