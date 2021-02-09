The exhausted UMaine women’s hockey team continues, basketball teams handled program changes





The University of Maine ice hockey team was shortened on Friday when it lost to the University of Connecticut 3-0 in Connecticut. The Black Bears only had 13 skaters and two goalkeepers available, prompting Hockey East’s administrators to reduce it to one game instead of the original two-game series. Hockey East has mandated that teams must have at least 15 skaters and two goalkeepers in order to play matches, although it takes into account requests from teams willing to compete with fewer players. NCAA rules allow a maximum of 19 skaters plus goalkeepers. UConn had 18 skaters and three goalkeepers for the game. UMaine head coach Richard Reichenbach said he discussed the situation with his players and they had no problem being shorthand. They just want to play, he said. Reichenbach explained that UMaine had six players under a 10-day quarantine, as dictated by COVID-19 protocols after a student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus. The coach hopes to regain the services of the quarantined players in time for Tuesday’s practice to prepare for the scheduled weekend series at Merrimack. UMaine also has four injured players who were unavailable. The Black Bears had 14 skaters for a previous game in Northeastern, the countries’ third-placed team, which the Huskies won 3-2 in overtime. As long as you [available] players are healthy, it’s not that big of a deal, Reichenbach said. Your best defense position plays every other shift anyway and we still have eight or nine forwards. The UMaine men’s hockey team returned to practice last week after having been interrupted since January 24 due to problems with the coronavirus. The Black Bears will be told on Tuesday who will be the opponent this weekend when the league office announces the schedule. UMaines’ basketball teams are moving forward with a few schedule changes. A game has been added to the women’s program, a home game against New Hampshire on February 20. They will go to Stony Brook on Long Island on Saturday and Sunday for games with the first place in America East at stake. The UNH game has been added to prevent UMaine from receiving an extended layoff between the regular season finals and the playoffs, which are scheduled for the first week of March. The UMaine men’s basketball team, which has not played in Vermont since Jan. 17, pushed this weekend home streak against Bingamton for a week to Feb. 20-21.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos