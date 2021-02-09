Comebacks are back: what does it take to return?





Bianca Andreescu Earlier on Monday, Canadian eighth seed Bianca Andreescu took a moment on her couch for her court interview to reflect on the fact that Shed just played and won her first game in 15 months. The 2019 US Open champion was understandably emotional after a slew of injuries, including a knee problem she picked up at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen over a year ago. She wanted to be back on the competition field in March last year before the pandemic halted the tour. Andreescu said she was super, super nervous again the night before her first match, but she felt good during her warm-up and managed to overcome a tough challenge from her opponent Mihaela Buzarnescu in the opening round. It means a lot. I took 15 months off, I’ve been through quite a bit in those 15 months, it wasn’t easy. At that point I just realized how all that is worth it, I never gave up, she said on the track after the win. Andreescu explained how she felt overwhelmed the night before the game when she felt the emotions of being grateful to be back on track, trying to get through a problem, while also feeling anxious about the game itself. One player who knows that feeling all too well is Serena Williams, who shared her thoughts on Andreescus’ return on media day in Melbourne Park. I think she has a bright future. She is very young, quite incredibly mature. I’ve always said I think her light is bright. She has a really great game to keep on winning more Grand Slams, said the 23-time big winner. For me, I think the hardest part was coming back from: just getting used to competitions and being in that moment. “ Andreescu will take on Hsieh Su-Wei in the second round on Wednesday.

