Cricket South Africa asks ICC to intervene after Australia cancels the South Africa tour







Cricket South Africa (CSA) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking them to consider the financial losses less wealthy cricket boards will suffer when tours don’t take place as planned. This letter comes on the back of Cricket Australia (CA) who withdrew from the tour of South Africa in which both teams would play three Tests. In the letter, South Africa calls Australia’s decision to withdraw from the series “against the spirit of sportsmanship,” impacting the credibility of the World Test Championship (WTC), ESPNCricinfo reported. The letter also raises concern that Australia’s decision will seriously affect the financial well-being of less wealthy ICC members. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSA did not file a formal complaint and sent its letter as a means of opening communication on how to find the best possible outcome to maintain the international cricket schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Australian test tour of South Africa was postponed by three games due to an ‘unacceptable’ risk of the coronavirus. The Australian board had said that traveling from Australia to South Africa would present an unacceptable level of health and safety risks for the visiting players at this point. With the series between Australia and South Africa being postponed, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday that New Zealand is now the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India, Australia and England are the other three teams that will compete against New Zealand at the summit. Promoted Cricket Australia had also made it clear that it would not ask the ICC to postpone the WTC final and that the fate of Tim Paine’s side to reach the final will depend on the upcoming four-game test series between India and England. “We have done everything we can to make this tour happen and it has just been a very difficult and challenging situation in South Africa and that makes it even more heartbreaking that we cannot go. We all knew the rules that were in place. I think that’s why this decision is really, really difficult. We made every effort to keep the tour going, but in the end we had to listen to the overwhelming medical advice, so we won’t go into that with the ICC But it’s just another reason why not being able to tour is so disappointing, “ESPNCricinfo had quoted CA interim CEO Nick Hockley. Topics mentioned in this article

