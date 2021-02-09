High school football practice starts in the dark on a cold Monday morning in February | High school

GREENSBORO The North Guilford footballers wore sweatshirts and hoodies under their purple and white jerseys. Under their purple helmets and in their face masks, each player wore that different mask.

The Nighthawks stretched and talked as they moved in the shadows on their darkened training field, and with every step their cleats crunched on frozen ground in a 24-degree morning. At 6:30 am, sunrise was still nearly 45 minutes away.

An August 1 tradition in North Carolina finally arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it came on February 8 – the first official day of high school soccer practice.

Rather than sweating it out in shorts on a warm, balmy morning or a steamy evening, teams took to the field Monday to stay warm in the dead of winter.

It’s been completely turned around this year, said Erik Westberg, who is in his fifth year as a Northerns coach. But we had been going in the morning since we had permission to (have skills training), so we were a bit used to the cold weather. It didn’t really surprise us today.

That was proven a few minutes before practice was due, when Westberg and his staff told the Nighthawks that they had decided the grass on their practice field was too freezing. So they walked an access road and down the stairs to the bright lights of Johnny Roscoe Stadium, their home on so many fall nights on Fridays. But on this morning, as the first streaks of pink sunlight crept across the treetops, players stepped over standing water along the sidelines of the house that had frozen overnight as they walked onto the field.

That was when a sense of normalcy took over as the Nighthawks moved to hip-hop music from portable speakers and started the rhythmic clapping that heralds the start of almost every high school soccer practice. For a moment it was easy to forget how cold it was.

Once you get through the warm-up, you’re pretty good, said senior quarterback Will Lenard, but he was all excited to be here.

After Northern Guilford went through those warm-ups and some positional exercises, the Nighthawks broke into groups of skill position players for 7-on-7 passes, while the linemen worked in the anonymity of the shadows, as linemen so often cut the grass outside the locker room watering. Eventually, the groups got back together to hold plays at the stadium.

At 7:45 am, when the sun finally warmed up the field, the stadium lights went out 12 hours before they would normally go on for an early season scrimmage or match. It was a day when everything seemed retarded.

A few minutes later, it was time for a new plan change as the Nighthawks rolled back up the steps of the stadium and returned to the practice field before completing their daily work on the Northern Football / Lacrosse field.

I keep telling myself it’s day to day, Westberg said. I’m trying not to plan too far ahead because things are going to change whether it’s weather or a positive somewhere or somebody we play tests positive. We’ve seen it happen in basketball and volleyball. I understand how it’s going to work when it happens to us.

But Westberg says his players have been resilient throughout the process, even though they hadn’t played plays as a team for nearly a year.

It wasn’t really difficult, said senior defender Amaah Achina. I’ve waited so long for this moment. Were grateful for this and would attack head-on.

By the time teams practicing after school started their training, things had heated up quite a bit. It was 52 degrees when Dudley players took to the track at Tarpley Stadium for conditioning work before donning helmets and jerseys and heading to the practice field. A few Panthers even ran with short sleeves, but most wore sweaters.

When I think of football and conditioning and things like that, I think of a lot of sweat, said 17-year-old coach Steven Davis, who wore a hoodie under his coat and a wool hat as a concession to the February weather. Now we didn’t even see sweat because it’s so cool and the kids are bunched up for the most part. But did what everyone else does.

For Dudley, that meant individual technique exercises and some teamwork in addition to running.

When Grimsley reached his practice field at 5 p.m., a pair of hardy Whirlies not only wore short sleeves, but also greeted the setting sun in shorts. But that wasn’t the only thing familiar to Coach Darryl Brown when he entered his fifth season at the school.

It feels weird and strange until I get out of here, Brown said as his players practiced under the setting sun. Once I get out of here it’s like this is where I should be and where I would go.

As night fell on the first official day of high school soccer practice in Greensboro, Brown put it in perspective for coaches and players of the Triad.

When we got here today, he said, “Hey, let’s get to work. 18 or 19 days away from playing a game. Let’s go!

