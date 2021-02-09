No. 1 UNC women’s tennis wins fifth Indoor title after victory 4-3 over No. 3 Texas

North Carolina’s No. 1 tennis team (7-0) completed its dominant performance in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship by capturing the fifth ITA Indoor National Title with a 4-3 win over No. 3 Texas (7-1) in the final round the first consecutive ITA Indoor titles in program history.

What happened?

The Tar Heels easily beat No. 9 Ohio State in the first round with a 4-0 win, winning all six singles matches and losing just one of three doubles matches.

UNC got things going again in the second round against No. 5 Pepperdine with a 4-1 win. The Tar Heels won all of their singles matches and lost just one doubles match against the Waves. UNC’s win against Pepperdine placed the team in the national championship game against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, who beat No. 13 Northwestern and No. 2 UCLA in the first and second rounds.

Matchup UNCs against Texas was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm but didn’t start until 10:35 pm as Pepperdine vs UCLA consolation matchup ran late.

This may be the last I’ve ever started and ended, but well worth it, ”said No. 3 senior Alexa Graham.

The Longhorns gave UNC the toughest test of the tournament. After losing two doubles matches, the Tar Heels had to win four of their singles matches to take the overall win. Despite an unusually late start and falling behind a tough, talented opponent, UNC won four singles games to claim its fifth ITA Indoor National Title.

Who stood out?

No. 4 senior Sara Daavettila stood out during the tournament with several strong performances. Against Ohio State, Daavettila defeated Kolie Allen 6-2, 6-0, then beat Texas Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the final round. No. Second-year Elizabeth Scotty also stood out for keeping her composure in pressures. Scotty narrowly took the Tar Heels victory in the first round with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Ohio States Lisa Hofbauer, and with the national title at stake, beat Texas No. 125 Charlotte Chavatipon 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to take the title.

After really struggling yesterday and losing a tough first set, she could have taken it, said head coach Brian Kalbas. You could see the look on her face when she was out there, she wouldn’t be denied. As a coach, that is special to see. She’s as tough as they come and I’m really proud of her.

The No. 45 doubles team of Scotty and junior Cameron Morra also played well during the tournament. Despite an unfinished game on the last round, Morra and Scotty put in strong performances in the first round with a 6-3 win over Ohio States Hofbauer and Luna Dormet, and in the second round with a 6-1 win over Pepperdines Astrid Olsen and Nikki. Reasonable.

When was it decided?

Scotty’s 6-2 win in the third set of her match against Chavatipon brought UNC to the fifth ITA Indoor National Title. Scotty’s victory against Ohio States Hofbauer also sealed the Tar Heels’ victory against the Buckeyes.

No. 120 freshmen Fiona Crawley sealed the Tar Heels’ victory against Pepperdine with a 6-4 win in the second set of her match.

Why does it matter?

In addition to their fifth title, the match against Tar Heels against Texas was the seventh consecutive time that UNC has reached the final of the ITA Indoor Championship. Scotty said it meant a lot to her and the team to send UNC’s five seniors away with a win in one of the top sports.

We love them, and we couldn’t have done this without them, Scotty said. It will be a shame they are going, but we have to be prepared for that at the same time.

When will they play next?

UNC continues its season on February 16 at 2 p.m. at home against UNC-Charlotte.

