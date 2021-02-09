Sports
No. 1 UNC women’s tennis wins fifth Indoor title after victory 4-3 over No. 3 Texas
North Carolina’s No. 1 tennis team (7-0) completed its dominant performance in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship by capturing the fifth ITA Indoor National Title with a 4-3 win over No. 3 Texas (7-1) in the final round the first consecutive ITA Indoor titles in program history.
What happened?
The Tar Heels easily beat No. 9 Ohio State in the first round with a 4-0 win, winning all six singles matches and losing just one of three doubles matches.
UNC got things going again in the second round against No. 5 Pepperdine with a 4-1 win. The Tar Heels won all of their singles matches and lost just one doubles match against the Waves. UNC’s win against Pepperdine placed the team in the national championship game against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, who beat No. 13 Northwestern and No. 2 UCLA in the first and second rounds.
Matchup UNCs against Texas was scheduled to start at 7:30 pm but didn’t start until 10:35 pm as Pepperdine vs UCLA consolation matchup ran late.
This may be the last I’ve ever started and ended, but well worth it, ”said No. 3 senior Alexa Graham.
The Longhorns gave UNC the toughest test of the tournament. After losing two doubles matches, the Tar Heels had to win four of their singles matches to take the overall win. Despite an unusually late start and falling behind a tough, talented opponent, UNC won four singles games to claim its fifth ITA Indoor National Title.
Who stood out?
No. 4 senior Sara Daavettila stood out during the tournament with several strong performances. Against Ohio State, Daavettila defeated Kolie Allen 6-2, 6-0, then beat Texas Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the final round. No. Second-year Elizabeth Scotty also stood out for keeping her composure in pressures. Scotty narrowly took the Tar Heels victory in the first round with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Ohio States Lisa Hofbauer, and with the national title at stake, beat Texas No. 125 Charlotte Chavatipon 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to take the title.
After really struggling yesterday and losing a tough first set, she could have taken it, said head coach Brian Kalbas. You could see the look on her face when she was out there, she wouldn’t be denied. As a coach, that is special to see. She’s as tough as they come and I’m really proud of her.
The No. 45 doubles team of Scotty and junior Cameron Morra also played well during the tournament. Despite an unfinished game on the last round, Morra and Scotty put in strong performances in the first round with a 6-3 win over Ohio States Hofbauer and Luna Dormet, and in the second round with a 6-1 win over Pepperdines Astrid Olsen and Nikki. Reasonable.
When was it decided?
Scotty’s 6-2 win in the third set of her match against Chavatipon brought UNC to the fifth ITA Indoor National Title. Scotty’s victory against Ohio States Hofbauer also sealed the Tar Heels’ victory against the Buckeyes.
No. 120 freshmen Fiona Crawley sealed the Tar Heels’ victory against Pepperdine with a 6-4 win in the second set of her match.
Why does it matter?
In addition to their fifth title, the match against Tar Heels against Texas was the seventh consecutive time that UNC has reached the final of the ITA Indoor Championship. Scotty said it meant a lot to her and the team to send UNC’s five seniors away with a win in one of the top sports.
We love them, and we couldn’t have done this without them, Scotty said. It will be a shame they are going, but we have to be prepared for that at the same time.
When will they play next?
UNC continues its season on February 16 at 2 p.m. at home against UNC-Charlotte.
@dthsports | [email protected]
Sign up for our email newsletters to get the news and headlines of the day delivered to your inbox every morning.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]