Boanno, Miller lead West Haven hockey past Hamden in season opener
Highlights of West Haven’s 5-2 win over Hamden tonight courtesy of @LiveBarn. #cthk pic.twitter.com/8ayy0DI4u5
– CTHSHockey (@CTHSHockey) February 9, 2021
WEST HAVEN It has been 11 long months for the high school hockey community. With the discontinuation of high school sports due to the global pandemic just before the start of last year’s state tournament, Monday night was received with open arms across the state.
Throw in an old-fashioned hockey rivalry and winter sports season has officially begun. That was the case on Monday night when Hamden and West Haven made new acquaintances at the Edward L. Bennett Rink in the season opener for both teams.
Behind two goals from senior Nick Boanno, a goal and two assists from both senior Ben Carfora and junior DJ Carfora, and 30 saves from senior Charlie Miller, West Haven Hamden won 5-2 in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division I game.
Anytime you open the season with a win over Hamden, it’s a good night, said West Haven coach Steve Harris.
After a first period in which Hamden controlled most of the game, West Haven turned the tide in the second period by scoring twice to take a 3-1 lead.
Ben Carfora gave the Westies their first lead in the game when he took a pass from his older brother DJ Carfora, beating Hamden goalkeeper Ben Bielen 4:51 over in the second period.
We’re an inexperienced team, but once we scored, we could get on with them, Ben Carfora said. I thought we had the momentum and the game in the second period. Once we got our legs and the butterflies out I thought we were playing well.
West Haven kept the pressure on with an 11-5 advantage in the second period, taking a 3-1 lead as Boanno raced past the left wing, beating Bielen in the top right corner with 7:37 left in the middle period. . DJ Carfora and freshman Jason Alling helped with the goal.
Obviously, it’s better every time you’re starring, Harris said. You never want to start, but a big part of it was that we threw the freshmen right into the fire. They had to sense it. They adapted very well.
Hamden’s best scoring opportunity came with just over seven minutes to go in the second, but West Havens Miller knocked out a sharp shot from junior Anthony Malonis.
He was incredible, Harris said of Miller. He immediately got in for (graduate) Jared Pliszka. He made several major stops several times. With every save he gained a little more confidence.
The Green Dragons cut West Haven’s lead when Bryce Riccitelli scored an unassisted 3:53 in the third, but West Haven bounced right back.
It was the baptism of fire for many children, said Hamden coach Todd Hall. A lot of good things have happened out there tonight. I thought we overcame them by chance, but they were able to capitalize. There is a lot to be reduced on this.
West Haven only needed 1:16 to take another two-goal lead when DJ Carfora scored on assist from Ben Carfora. The Westies topped the score at 1:13 when Boanno scored his second of the game on assists from Nico Bruneau and Anthony Peschell.
Hamden controlled the pace in the opening period despite the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw after 15 minutes.
The Green Dragons applied the pressure early on when Riccitelli and Bode Becker each turned sideways shots before Jesse Fracasso buried a rebound between Miller’s legs. Kellen Sargolini and Aidan Ragusa each assisted in the opening title with 4:26 expired in the opening period.
The lead lasted only 1:19, as West Haven put the pressure on and scored when Mike Alfano shot a shot past Bielen with 4:45 past in the game. Ben Carfora and DJ Carfora each helped with the first goal of the season in West Havens.
Hamden had a 14-8 shot lead in the opening period, but West Haven had knocked out two quality shots when DJ Carfora was turned aside seven minutes to go and Bruneau was also denied his diverted shot.
Player of the game
Charlie Miller, West Haven: The senior goalkeeper made 30 saves, including 13 in the first period when the Green Dragons controlled play. Miller made 12 saves in the last 15 minutes, some from a point blank range.
Quotable
It feels great to be here again. It’s good to start playing hockey again. There is nothing better. When we are here in practice, we work hard. We work hard and want to keep getting better and better. Ben Carfora, sophomore in West Haven
WEST PORT 5, HAMDEN 2
Hamden (0-1-0) …… 1 0 1 2
West Haven (1-0-0)…. 1 2 2 5
First period: goal by Jesse Fracasso (from Kellen Sargolini and Aidan Rafusa) 11:34; Mike Alfano goal (from Ben Carfora and DJ Carfora) 10:15; Second period: goal Ben Carfora (from DJ Carfora 10:09; goal by Nick Boanno (from Jason Alling and DJ Carfora) 7:37; third period: goal from Bryce Riccitelli 7:07; goal by DJ Carfora (from Ben Carfora 9 : 51; Goal by Nick Boanno (from Nico Bruneau and Anthony Peschell) 8:38 Saves: Ben Bielen 25 on 30 shots, Charles Miller 30 on 32 shots.
