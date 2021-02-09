Review of Denver Broncos’ quarterback capabilities for 2021 – Denver Broncos Blog

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Long, long ago, in a football galaxy not that far away, Coach Mike Shanahan had a few things to say about Free Agency and the Denver Broncos.

‘Everyone says that we are involved with everyone. The same every year. ‘ Oh and the Broncos are in discussions. Sometimes yes, but most of the time, but if you’re an agent and your husband is in the market, tell them the Broncos are interested. “

It was 2006 and, frankly, Shanahan was interested quite often, but what’s happening is definitely over, as the Broncos are one of the league’s designated “quarterback needy” franchises that didn’t play in this post-season. The franchise has seemingly launched 1,000 photo shops of a rotating group of veteran quarterbacks – who are believed to be on the road off-season – to see what they would look like in orange and blue.

Yes, they engaged in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes and were a primo draft pick – or three – shortly before joining the Los Angeles Rams. But many believe there could be one or two more high-profile passers-by in the coming days and weeks, so after discussions with several hiring managers in the league in recent days, here’s a look at where the Broncos might fit.

Drew Lock remains the starter

Probability: Probably still

The spinning rumor mill about finding Drew Lock’s replacement might not be entirely fair to a second-year player, but the bottom line: if you want job security, don’t be bound for the league lead on interceptions and be the last in completion percentage.

Lock has to get to work, fix the footwork and work on the base. If the Broncos go the capable backup route in free agency, bring in a player good enough to challenge Lock and keep the team on track should Lock get hurt. Next season will be Lock’s last chance to be the Broncos long-term starter.

It’s important to remember that General Manager George Paton dropped this message during his first week of work: “When I was in Minnesota, I think we went to the playoffs with six different quarterbacks, if I’m not mistaken. not ideal, but you can still win if you don’t have the franchiseman. You can still win, but we’re clearly looking. “

And football operations president John Elway continued, “It doesn’t necessarily have to be the franchiseman, but he has to give us the chance and give us the chance to win … It’s a really hard position to find. Drew has well done this year, but George will keep looking to fill that place if we don’t think Drew is that guy. ”

A fresh start for a struggling vet

Probability: Only when stars are aligned, as in many stars in a rare alignment

This question has been asked of multiple staff on other teams: How many veteran quarterbacks are likely to be traded after the Stafford deal? Responses ranged from ‘much less than people think’ to ‘the Stafford deal has defined the market and now people can see how expensive it really is’.

The Eagles’ Carson Wentz will carry the biggest “dead money” hit in league history if Philadelphia were to trade him, and that seems to be a huge drag in a year when the salary ceiling will fall. As the Eagles signed him for an extension in 2019, Wentz was guaranteed to make $ 25.4 million for a new team next season.

In contrast, Lock is on his rookie deal – a $ 1.912 million cap hit – and was better than Wentz on almost every stat metric except interceptions. The two were last in the competition with 15.

As one executive pointed out, “ It probably depends on how much caproom you have and whether you’re good enough now to give up the draft picks, but I’d rather the guy have his rookie and turn later than trade a stack of assets for a player who needs a significant rebuild and has many years to come [cap] turns left and then has to turn. “

Some in the league believe the Eagles want multiple first-round picks for Wentz, an award the Broncos have not offered for Stafford.

While the Jets seem to be listening to offers for that Sam Darnoldthe team did not offer anything in public. Personnel executives say they have not seen or heard from the Jets to indicate that Darnold is really on the market. Darnold got a long look from the Broncos during his concept year – 2018 – and is on his rookie deal.

Lock, Wentz and Darnold were the only three starters in the league to finish below a 60% completion rate this season. Wentz and Darnold both have significant repair work to do, perhaps more so than Lock in some areas.

Probability: Bordering on absurd

Watson is Mount Everest, Moby Dick, King Solomon’s Mine, and Elysian Fields from quarterback chases.

He’s a 25-year-old franchise quarterback who is so good that the Texans may not be able to get the trade in him to make sense enough in return. Getting it and keeping a roster good enough to make up for the pile of trips given away – not to mention a likely defensive starter or two – is a mystery.

There has also been a deadlock between the Texans and Watson, who signed his four-year contract extension in September.. The Texans will want to have a talk about getting back signing bonus money if Watson doesn’t show up for work later this year, so fixing fences makes the most sense, as difficult as that may seem.

Ultimately, Texas general manager Nick Caserio has been in the league more than long enough to know that he already has the kind of player everyone wants in Watson. And he just came out of a team – the Patriots – who run a franchise quarterback – and win a Super Bowl – to miss the playoffs without a long-term roster fix.

So the Broncos will indeed work with the phones, do their due diligence, and play the never-hurt-to-ask game. But some league decision-makers believe that given their caproom, their roster, and what it takes to bring in a guaranteed significant improvement, Lock is still the most likely starter with a make-or-break 2021 season that stares him in the face. .