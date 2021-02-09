High school football in North Carolina is returning after COVID 19 nearly fired the season at Jordan High School





DURHAM, NC (WTVD) – High school footballers across North Carolina marched back onto the field Monday for the first time since COVID-19 took a bite out of the season. The North Carolina High School Sports Association allows games to begin at the end of the month. But football was in limbo at Durham Public Schools for much longer, until players of a football force made a field to save the season. “When I was at home in the office in December, I never thought this was going to be a realizable dream,” said Justin Allred, Jordan High School’s freshman head coach, on this first official training day for the season that was almost canceled. above COVID-19.

Allred welcomed back his players who have been kept out of class for nearly a year due to COVID-19 issues. But tonight they returned to campus for football to revive a season delayed by the pandemic for five months. Student athletes, parents push Durham school board to save football season amid pandemic “It’s a nice break from the new normal,” said Allred. “Getting out of here is a blessing that our Education Council has given us this opportunity. And we are doing what we can to stick to every protocol – dot on every ‘I’, cross every ‘T’.” Jordan’s freshman head coach Justin Allred prepares his team for a season like no other. These high school students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom in almost a year. The players have followed the COVID protocols closely because they can be here every day. pic.twitter.com/yu7q7BWbIw – Joel Brown (@ JoelBrownABC11) February 9, 2021 Last fall, the Durham Board of Education banned football from resuming training – highlighting the conflict between the need to exercise and stay safe from the virus. In November, ABC11 spoke to Jordan High’s standout defensive goal, Vincent Anthony Jr. He and his father, a volunteer coach for his son’s team, were concerned that a canceled season could cost him his chance at a scholarship. Anthony and his teammates asked the school board to reverse the decision. It worked. “In November I didn’t really know. We got the petition, we fought for the season. And we’re here now,” said Anthony. “So I am grateful.” With temperature controls, contact tracking and masks required at all times, even under helmets, NC football players returned for the first official practice since 2019.

AT 11AM tonight the Jordan HS players who petitioned the Durhams school board to save their season pic.twitter.com/HDxo3MjGwH – Joel Brown (@ JoelBrownABC11) February 9, 2021 But COVID-19 makes for a football season like no other: temperature checks are more regular than weightings; Coaches ask players to track contacts; and masks are required at all times – including under their helmets. “We’ve gotten a little used to it,” said Anthony, who had been participating in voluntary training sessions with his teammates since December when DPS gave the green light. “It’s a bit different, but you have to do what you have to do to play.” FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE While the Jordan High Falcons fielded a full roster of players, not everyone felt comfortable during the pandemic. “We’ve had a few families who decided they didn’t want to take a chance,” said coach Allred. “I have also been unsubscribed from a coach. In that respect it is definitely a unique season.” And about those potential scholarships Anthony feared missing out, “When the colleges heard that the season was over, they were right: Eastern Illinois and Georgia Tech had already offered it,” Anthony said. “I’ve had calls from Duke, App State, Coastal Carolina, Harvard, Yale.” When the Friday night lights return on Feb. 26, there is hope for a healthy season on the field and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WTVD-TV. All rights reserved.







