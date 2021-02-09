TMQ: Heading to College Hockey Finish Line, Predicting What the 2021 NCAA Tournament Will Be Like | College Hockey

Every week during the season, we watch major events and major games around Division I college hockey for men in Tuesday Morning Quarterback.

Jim: What a crazy weekend of hockey, Paula.

I think we all knew when we started that this was one of the best weekends of top games. What we didn’t know is how crazy some of the results would be.

The best-ranked Boston College lost to rival Boston University 3-1, while BU was without all-in-one defender David Farrance and goalkeeper Drew Commesso. The Terriers gave a rookie, Vinny Duplessis, his first career start, and he made the most of it. He stopped 40 or 41 shots to take the win over BU’s rival.

Then you had No. 2 Minnesota absolutely shot by Wisconsin, 4-1 and 8-1. Cole Caufield remains the most popular player in college hockey with three goals and four assists, expanding his scoring streak to seven games and his run of points to 12.

I think the losses to Boston College and Minnesota shouldn’t shock me, as they fought top-notch opponents. But I think what opened my eyes was the way each of these losses happened.

PaulaAbsolute madness, Jimmy, but I wonder how surprised we should be given that at this point we see something like this pretty much every season as some teams keep improving and getting more and more competitive, building on the confidence of persistent good luck. We almost always see someone at or near the top experiencing losses or even being shaken up, as Minnesota might have at the hands of Wisconsin.

The Badgers have been on a tear since the start of the year, with two defeats in 10 games, one against Minnesota in early January, scoring no less than three goals per game in that entire period, scoring no less than four goals per game. since that loss to Minnesota. While the Golden Gophers certainly impressed us with their offense, the Badgers now lead the country in goals per game.

And up front, Wisconsin is more than just Cole Caufield. Caufield is extraordinary, but Wisconsin has a deep, confident, now consistent attack. He’s the spark, but the entire teams are now on fire.

It limited a powerful strike from Gophers to one goal a night, that’s the real feat and watching Minnesota cycle through three goalkeepers Saturday night and the badgers score on all three.

With the exception of one stumbling block against Bemidji State, a team that is now 5-0-1 in its last games, Minnesota State has also been in a tear since the start of the calendar year and toppling a tough Bowling Green team was quite a statement last weekend.

Another set of statements, perhaps for both teams involved, was Omahas’ split with Denver. This is the second time the Mavericks and Pioneers have split a series in the past three weeks, with Denver facing Omaha in consecutive series as a planned tilt against Colorado College was postponed in between due to COVID. Denver was never behind in Friday’s 3-1 win, and Omaha scored three unanswered goals to get behind and won extra time on Saturday.

We talked about Denver being down this season, but the Pioneers shared a series with North Dakota the week before their first series with Omaha. And the Mavericks did what good teams have to do to beat a challenging opponent.

I don’t think there is any question about how strong the NCHC is.

JimSpeaking of the power of the NCHC, we’ll get to see all of that in March at Grand Forks, ND, when Ralph Engelstad Arena hosts NCHC playoffs this year. The league announced on Monday that the entire tournament will be played in one location over a six-day period and that the entire event will be a single elimination.

The NCHC, of ​​course, was the only league to come into the pod when all eight teams played up to 10 games in Omaha in December in a 21-day bubble. That was such a success that the competition continues, only this time in Grand Forks.

This is the second league to announce this playoff structure, the Big Ten being the first when it was announced that the entire tournament will be played at Notre Dame.

For me this is the way to go this late season. After talking to a few people, it doesn’t seem like every league is looking at a pod / bubble, nor is every league looking at a single elimination. However, my thinking is that more travel, locations and games will inevitably lead to possible COVID outbreaks within teams. And the thought of a team having to withdraw from their conference or the NCAA tournament because of such an outbreak would be tragic.

What do you think?

Paula: I think exactly the same things.

I was relieved when the Big Ten announced that the tournament will be held in South Bend. The Compton Center is a beautiful facility, centrally located in terms of the Big Ten footprint, and consolidating the playoffs in one place is the best way for the league to minimize the risks associated with COVID .

That the NCHC announced its plans for a six-day tournament at The Ralph doesn’t surprise me, as you mentioned, their previous work with the pod. However, it is a relief to see the decision made as I am sure it is for everyone involved.

We are at a point in this pandemic where we have learned so much, including enough to know that they were all still vulnerable and that much cannot be predicted. Aside from all the logistics involved in the delivery of vaccines, the virus itself has a lot of potential to surprise us. All it takes is one person infected with a highly contagious strain to turn any event, a single game, into a real disaster.

Look at the past two weeks with the University of Michigan. See what’s happening at UMass now. I can’t imagine how heartbreaking it would be if a team had to withdraw from the conference tournament or the NCAA tournament because of a COVID outbreak. Merging teams for conference tournaments appears to be the best way to prevent and try to prevent spreading.

As much as I enjoy college hockey this season, I’ll be relieved to see a national champion crowned. I’m still mourning the loss from the end of last season and there are things about this season that make me sad, like not being able to see Cole Caufields perform on an ice rink or personally beat this incredible rookie class in Michigan.

I am happy for my colleagues who have been able to cover themselves personally and who have always remained healthy. I try not to rush things, but I almost always wait for the other shoe to drop. We were so close to the end. I want these student athletes, coaches, and everyone involved in programs to be rewarded for completing an impossible season.

Jim: And I think you made a point there that is easily lost for many.

I’ll be wearing flame-resistant clothing for this next statement, but I think what has been accomplished by 51 hockey teams, players, coaches, administrators and everyone else involved, is remarkable, but most of all necessary.

For me, sport in college has been the biggest relief of this entire pandemic. I have participated in a total of eight sporting events of the university in both football and hockey. And it has not only been an enjoyable escape. While it felt different, it also felt so incredibly safe. For me that is the biggest key.

But I agree with you. Reaching the finish will be a great sigh of relief.

Speaking of the finish line, I’ll get you up with an easy question to finish. Who is your current favorite to raise the trophy in Pittsburgh in April?

Okay, that might not be easy, but I look forward to hearing from you.

Paula: So, Jimmy, this is an answer that seems motivated by homerism to anyone who doesn’t fully realize how cynical I can be: Minnesota.

Yes, I know the Gophers just lost hard to Wisconsin and the Badgers are legitimate contenders. I also know that Minnesota is more able than any other team to use an undoubtedly humiliating experience to roar back in a way that should make anyone who the Gophers are scheduled to play between now and April very, very nervous. to make.

However, that’s not why I choose Minnesota to win everything. I choose Minnesota because I won’t be there in Pittsburgh. That would just be my luck.

I personally covered every Frozen Four from 1996 to 2019. During that time, I saw two CCHA teams win in Michigan in 1996 (pre-USCHO) and 1998 and Michigan State in 2007. There were pieces I covered where there were no teams from either the CCHA or Big Ten in the Frozen Four.

Then look at last year. Little Caesars Arena is practically in my own backyard. What happened? Canceled.

This will be the first tournament since being a hockey reporter that I cannot attend in person, so of course a Big Ten team will win without me there. I think it will be Minnesota.

I will watch from my living room and maybe write something down remotely after Zooming post game with the winning team.

I’m lucky to be able to cover even remotely no matter who wins the tournament. As you say, Jimmy, all be a little bit happier, our lives a little bit richer, when this season gets to play through to its planned end.

When that happens, I celebrate with everyone who wins. I will celebrate the losers. I will celebrate everyone who has been involved.