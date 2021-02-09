CM Mamata Banerjee grants Rs 20 crore for the West Bengal International Hockey Stadium





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 20 crore for the upcoming international hockey stadium at the Saltlake Stadium Complex. The 6,500-capacity stadium, which will be spread over an area of ​​approximately three acres, is proposed to be built near Saltlake Stadium’s number one gate and is expected to open within a year. “I am hereby giving Rs 20 crore for the hockey astro grass,” Banerjee said during the Khelashree program, an annual congratulation from the state’s athletes, at Netaji Indoor Stadium. She also made a slew of announcements, including a Rs 1,000 retirement plan for the state’s former athletes. “We have about 2,000 ex-players over the age of 60. As a thank you, I would like to announce a state pension plan for them at Rs 1,000 per month, ”she said. Under an upcoming scheme, the state government will now sponsor about 100 athletes. “I will tell (sports minister) Aroop (Biswas) to form a committee of experts who can identify, for example, 100 athletes who will be fully sponsored,” Banerjee said. “They don’t have to worry about their training or entering a competition. They will be fully sponsored by us under this new scheme, ”she added. Banerjee further highlighted how her government facilitated East Bengal football club’s entry into the top tier of the Indian Super League after attracting investors Shree Cement. “After the arrival of Mohun Bagan, everyone asked why East Bengal cannot play at the ISL… I also want Mohammed Sporting to play at the ISL. I want all Bengal clubs to make waves. “Football teams from Brazil, Germany are not built in one day. Football, cricket, tennis and all Olympic events, I want Bengal to make headlines in all disciplines, ”she said. Banerjee further announced Rs 1 lakh grant to 26,000 clubs and 861 state coaching camps. As she virtually inaugurated the Kishore Bharati Krirangan with the I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir, Banerjee added that the state has spent around Rs 400 crore on the construction of 34 stadiums. “To continue our priority for sports, we have developed 17 residential youth academies, 34 stadiums, 703 mini-indoor stadiums, six swimming pools, 4000 multi-gyms and also more than 400 grounds. In total we spent about Rs 400 crore. “ She went on to say that West Bengal now has four sports academies – in Khardah (football), Jhargram (archery), Kolkata, Saltlake (tennis and table tennis). There is also a fifth, of swimming, coming, ”she added. The winners Khel Samman:Atar Ali, Himashree Roy, Mitrabha Guha, Paramita Roy, Goutam Dey, Riya Mondal, Nilna Shil, Salma Majhi, Tapan Pal, Jayashree Das, Mehuli Ghosh, Priyabata Sadhu, Sahida Khatun, Jeet Chandra, Soham Sadhukhan, Sahir Ali Mallick. Banglar Gourav:Ruma Roy, Pinki Pramanik, Dr Laxmi Narayan Nayak, Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Runa Basu, Sagarmoy Sensharma, Subhomoy Das, Sumanto Ghosh, Amit Bhadra, Amit Das, Babu Mani, Debasis Mukherjee, Deepak Mandal, Dulal Biswasima, Dulal Biswasima, Prakywasanta Chanta Chakima , Sandip Nandi, Debjani Samanta, Monaj Bera, Partha Pratim Sengupta, Kishore Kumar Patra, Debabrata Chatterjee, Bhagirath Samal, Mamoni Mondal, Tarak Nath Shaw and Mantu Ghosh. Krira Guru:Smita Chattopadhyay, Tarun Saha, Amitava Ghosh, Biswanath Ghosh, Joydeep Karmakar, Bharati Ghosh and Mihir Ghosh.

