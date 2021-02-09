Scouting Report: Rockets at Pelicans





When where: 6:30 pm, Smoothie King Center

TV / radio: TNT, 790pm, 740pm, Spanish: 10:10 am

So far: Rockets 11-11; Pelicans 11-12 (through Sunday) Lately: The Rockets entered Monday’s race with victories in seven of the nine games and five of the six road races. The Pelicans have won the past three games and will top the Grizzlies on Saturday. Explore the missiles The Rockets have won five of their past six games against the Pelicans. … The Rockets went from an 11-point deficit in the first quarter to a 24-point lead in their January 30 victory in New Orleans. … The Rockets have won the second game in their previous two back-to-backs, both on the road. … The game will be the fifth of the Rockets in seven days, the most allowed in that time frame. … The Rockets kept the pelicans in the first encounter to 29.3 percent three-point shooting. Rockets’ opponents shot 32.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line in the 13 games prior to Monday, after hitting 38.1 percent in the first nine games of the season. … Guard John Wall, who served the first game of the back-to-back, has scored at least 20 points in four of his past six games. He had a best run of four consecutive games with at least three three-pointers before finishing 1 of five on Saturday. … Eric Gordon was kept out of Monday’s game, the first he missed before half time this season. He scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games and in 11 of the 18 games played this season. More coverage for TXSN missiles Explore the pelicans The Pelicans have had the best offensive rating in the NBA in their seven games played in the past two weeks. … The Pelicans are fourth in the NBA in attack rate and rebound rate. They lead the NBA in rematch points per game, averaging 15.6, and scored 15 offensive rebounds in the first meeting with the Rockets … Zion Williamson, who made 11 of 19 shots and scored 26 points in 29 minutes against the Rockets. makes 59.6 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his threes. He’s made 70 percent of his shots in the Pelicans’ winning streak. … Guard Lonzo Ball has earned 55.6 percent of his 3-pointers in his past four games, improving on 3s to 36.7 percent in his career. … Brandon Ingram, last season’s Most Improved award winner, averaged 23.9 points per game in his career, with an average of 4.7 assists in his career. He’s completed 59 percent of the three of him in the Pelicans’ winning streak. Number to note 16.3 – points per 100 possessions in which the Pelicans outperform their opponents during the first quarter to finish first in the NBA. The Rockets are 22nd in net rating in the first quarter. Injury / status report: Missiles Guard Victor Oladipo (injury maintenance) center Christian Wood (sprained right ankle) guard Dante Exum (right calf strain) guard Kevin Porter Jr. (assigned to G League) guard Brodric Thomas (transferred to G League) and forward KJ Martin (assigned to G League) is eliminated. Pelicans Guard Josh Hart (spasms in the right lower back) is questionable. Center Will Magnay (transferred to G League) is out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos