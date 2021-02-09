Cricket: UAE launches IPL style T20 franchise league





Dubai: The UAE will join countries such as India and Pakistan to host their own franchise-based T20 League.

The country will follow in the footsteps of leagues such as the established Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League and Australian Big Bash, with the UAE successfully hosting the IPL last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is taking it a step further by launching its own version, with organizers looking at a launch in December 2021.

The ECB is pleased to announce that the UAE’s own exclusive T20 competition has been approved by ECB Chairman High Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan to Dubai Sports City and will soon take place in the UAE, a statement said. The dates under consideration are December 2021 and January 2022.

Like all other successful global competition models, the UAE’s T20 competition will be based on franchise, which will attract major international cricket players. The terms of the League are finalized.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, ECB board member and chair of the selection committee, said: We are delighted to launch our own T20 League, which we believe will bolster the growth and popularity of cricket in the UAE. We also envision that UAE players will continue to thrive through such opportunities, while continuing to make their mark on the international scene.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the ECB and Board Member of the Asian Cricket Council, added: We see this League as another important addition to our growing tournament calendar. Emirates Cricket and the UAE have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that support the game’s success as well as encourage and develop homegrown talent.

