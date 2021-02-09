Las Vegas graduates will be female soccer pioneers for women’s flags

When Kenzie Murdoch joined the Shadow Ridge High girls’ flag soccer team, her intentions were simple: she loved soccer. I actually couldn’t get enough of the sport.

Never in her wildest imagination had she thought she would play in college. And that it would help pay for her school.

Murdoch, a linebacker and center, was one of three girls’ flag soccer players from Las Vegas who signed letters of intent to play flag soccer in college last week.

Nevada was one of the first states to have girls’ soccer prep in the early 2010s. It has expanded to other states, and now to college with a handful of universities offering the sport.

This is the second year that a few Las Vegas players have been awarded a college spot, which comes with some scholarship money and financial aid. The NFL partnered with 15 universities last July to launch the sport collegially.

Murdoch, who signed up Cottey College in Missouri, didn’t realize she would be one of the lucky ones to qualify for the next level until Cottey’s coaches reached out to her last summer. As with recruiting for other sports, the coaches saw something they liked in the Murdochs game movie. Known for her defense, Murdoch had 78 tackles, five sacks, one interception, and a defensive touchdown in the past two seasons. Her senior year never happened because of COVID.

Flag football is not getting enough credit for its intensity and competitiveness, Murdoch said.

The NAIA provides the infrastructure to govern the sport, which has been billed as an emerging status. If a total of 40 schools intend to participate, it could become a champion sport, according to the CBS.

Football is for everyone, said Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president of football operations in a press release. This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides the opportunity to enjoy the values, fun and competitive environment of football as a varsity sport by female student athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.

Murdoch also played junior varsity on the Boys Mustangs Tackle team, as well as volleyball and club lacrosse. She never expected to play flag football in college, but there she was last week on National Signing Day with her family and coaches signing the scholarship papers.

It really was so unexpected that it hasn’t started yet, she said. I am super proud to have that title (as one of the first college players) and excited to take to the next level.

She’s not the only Las Vegan to sign on National Signing Day last week.

Eleseana Patterson, a quarterback and linebacker from Cheyenne, signed with Midland University of Nebraska. Patterson was a two-time State Player of the Year, also in 2018/19, when she passed 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns and ran for 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead the Desert Shields to the 3A state championship. Desert Oasis’s Ashlyn Tuss, who had 1,100 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season, signed with the University of Saint Mary in Kansas last week.

Patterson will be one of four Las Vegas players on the Midland roster, along with 2020 graduates Mikaela Nunez (Legacy), Laleleimonalisa Howard (Shadow Ridge), and Eyrnne Christopher (Canyon Springs). As a senior in 2019-2020, Nunez had 2,218 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns at wide receiver, and recorded 134 tackles and 12 interceptions defensively.

As the sport is more established in southern Nevada, Las Vegas athletes should have an inside track of filling college rosters. That means scholarship money. At Cottey, for example, three 2020 graduates of state champion Green Valley High are on the roster at center Justina Coronado, linebacker Anna Marie Arce and quarterback Jennifer Haberstock.

At Ottawa College in Kansas, nine of the 20 players on the roster come from Green Valley, including Jazlyn Camacho who was the two-time 4A player of the year. Two others, Clark’s Ylla Aparece and Sunrise Mountain’s Hope Humes, also play for Ottawa.

The other schools to launch the sport are: Florida Memorial University, Kansas Wesleyan University, Keizer University (Fla.), Milligan College (Tenn.), Reinhardt University (Georgia), Tougaloo College (Miss.), St. Thomas University ( Fla.), Warner University (Fla.), Webber International University (Fla.) And Xavier University of Louisiana.

The games in the first season start this spring.

“We are delighted to be one of the institutions leading the way for flag football as a new emerging sport in the NAIA and we look forward to … helping build a strong core for flags in the Midwest. Stephanie Beason, Cottey’s athletic director, said in a press release.

