Tennis player Gael Monfils breaks down after a disturbed loss at the Australian Open





Tennis player Gael Monfils broke down on Monday after losing five sets to Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Australian Open. It was Frenchmans’ seventh consecutive loss. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “I’d love to get up and tell you this nightmare is over, but here I am,” he told reporters after the game, via Insider. “I feel judged. I’m already on the ground, you shoot me. I’m asking for a little mercy. It hurts me because I’m training like crazy and it doesn’t work. If the man is down, don’t shoot him.” Monfils was then asked if he clings to anything after the heavy loss. SERENA WILLIAMS RESPONSES IN ONE WORD TO TOM BRADY’S 7TH SUPER BOWL VICTORY ‘Nothing. I’ll give my moms a simple sentence. She will tell me, we have to keep training and it will come back. This is the only trick. ‘ The 34-year-old is one of the more recognizable names in tennis, although he has never won a major. At the Australian Open, his best finish was in the quarter-finals. He has won 493 games in his career and has 10 career titles. He was number 11 in the world when he entered the competition. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Monfils has not played much since the coronavirus pandemic ended the sport for most of 2020. His last win was against Richard Gasquet in Dubai last February.

