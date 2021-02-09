Girl Hockey Focus: Violations are on the rise in Owatonna, Lourdes, Northfield

Owatonna has 21 goals in the past three wins and an average of 7.2 per game, the second-best total in the state, behind only Andover (8.4). Northfield scores an average of 5.2 goals per game and has allowed no more than two in a game this season.

In Dodge County, the opposite is the case. The Wildcats have allowed only one goal per game for five of their past six.

More trends and stats to follow in this week’s High School Girls Hockey Focus.





No. 1 Lizzie Pike (Lourdes): The junior forward had a breakout game in the Eagles 5-2 win at Minnehaha United. She recorded her first varsity hat-trick, scoring once in each period.

No. 2 Sky Hughes (Dodge County)The standout senior goalkeeper stopped 71 of the 76 shots she faced in two games, including 46 saves against Breck at No. 4 in a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.

number 3 Daelyn Williams (Century / JM): The Panthers were only 1-5-0 in Saturday’s game against 4-1-0 Austin. But the Panthers broke a losing slip with a big 6-3 win at Riverside Arena. Williams led the way for the Century / JM offense, scoring two goals and tripling her total goals for the season.

FAIR MENTION

Samantha Bogen (Owatonna): The Huskies only played once in the past week, but they continue their scorching pace in an 8-0 win against Century / JM. Bogen scored two goals and six of her teammates had one goal and one assist.

Kate Holtz (Austin): The Packers hit a tough spot, losing twice last week after starting the season 4-0-0. Holtz hasn’t slowed down, though. She scored three of the Packers four goals last week and has a team-best nine this season.

(Editor’s note: These are considered pound-for-pound rankings, similar to many ranking systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in Southeast Minnesota, relative to the class they play in. Teams in the Big Nine Conference, Section 1A and Section 1AA are eligible for this ranking.)

1 Lakeville South (5-1-1): The Cougars had their first minor stumbling block of the season, settling for a 2-2 draw against Farmington on Tuesday after jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first period. South came back on Saturday with a 5-4 OT win against Prior Lake.

2 Northfield (5-0-0): The Raiders’ only scheduled game last week, against Mayo, was postponed. They play in Austin tonight, their first game in 11 days.

3 Owatonna (5-1-0): The Huskies continue a strong start to their season by winning their only game of the week, 8-0 against Century / JM. Owatonna’s depth came through as seven players had two-point matches in the win.

4 Dodge County (5-2-0): The Wildcats went 1-1-0 last week, beating Luverne 41 and dropping 4-1 to Breck at No. 4. Dodge County was tied with Breck through two bouts.

5 Lourdes (4-2-0): The Eagles have shown that they are more than just a two-player team this season. Maggie Hanzel and Abby Wick led the way, but Lizzie Pike, Paige Gallaugher and Layla Rippentrop accounted for all of the team’s goals in the 5-2 win over Minnehaha United.

TUC (TEAMS IN CONSIDERATION)

Albert Lea (5-1-0): The Tigers have won five consecutive games and have allowed a total of five goals in those games.

Austin (4-2-0): The Packers remain close to the top five this week, despite two losses and six goals in both defeats.

Dodge County in Hill-Murray (7.30pm today): Dodge County played a strong game against Breck, the No. 4-ranked team in Class A, on Saturday, taking a tie in the third period before the Mustangs took a victory. Tonight, Dodge County faces another tough test when it plays Hill-Murray, number 3 in the Class AA poll.

Warroad in Dodge County (Friday 7 p.m.)From one ranked opponent to the next to the next, Dodge County’s schedule doesn’t get any easier as the week goes on. The Wildcats’ third consecutive game against a ranked opponent will take place on Friday, when Warroad, the No. 1 team in Class A, comes to Kasson for a game at 7pm at the Dodge County Ice Arena.

Albert Lea in Northfield (Thursday 7:15 pm): Two of the best teams in the Big Nine Conference will compete in Northfield. They are two of the best defensive teams out there; Albert Lea allows 1.7 goals per game, while Northfield allows only 1.0 goals per game.

2Farmington is 2-4-1, but has lost two games with one goal and two games with two goals this season (one including an empty goal to make it into a game with two goals). The Tigers also booked a draw against Section 1AA and South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville South last weekend.

5.5: Goals per game that Rochester Lourdes has averaged in its four wins this season. A young Eagles team has 11 players have scored at least one point in six games (4-2-0) and nine of those 11 have scored at least one goal. Lourdes also has two talented goalkeepers, as Ida Huber and Kiley Buer have meantime.

9Owatonna players who average more than a point per game for the 5-1-0 Huskies. Anna Herzog leads that group with 15 points. The senior forward is an electric scorer who has scored at least one goal in four of Owatonna’s six games and at least one point in every game to date.

40Century / John Marshall goalkeeper Abigail Conners has so far received 40 or more shots in four of Rochester Century’s seven games (2-5-0). Conners made a season-high 55 saves at Mankato East on January 28 and she made 28 on Saturday in a 6-3 win in Austin.

.945Reasonable percentage so far this season for Dodge County goalkeeper Sky Hughes, who had a strong 46-save performance against No. Breck. The Wildcats lost due to a few goals in the Mustangs’ third period, but they always seem to have a chance to win, with Hughes in the goal. Her .945 save percentage currently ranks 13th in the state regardless of class. In five of her six starts, she has allowed only one goal.