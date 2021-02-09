Rutger’s offensive recruiting pivot has begun, other random thoughts

Greg Schiano would never say it, but recruiting doesn’t lie.

Rutgers’s main area of ​​focus in rebuilding his roster was in the trenches. The Big Ten is a line of scrimmage league and the Scarlet Knights haven’t done it for a long time. That has to change when the rebuilding of a program gets off the ground.

As Schiano and his staff immediately began overhauling both units, the early stages were tilted towards the line of defense. Between recruits and transfers, Rutgers signed by our count 15 defensive linemen (aside from some linebackers that could grow into hybrid edge rush roles) and eight offensive linemen during the 2020 and 21 recruiting cycles.

However, the pivot point for balancing has begun. Rutgers has already secured four offensive line commitments in the 2022 class and one in 2023. That feels like the start of a trend.

Here are some other thoughts on the Scarlet Knights as we dabble into spring practice:

Big Ten Recruitment Rates: We wrote last week about Schianos’ selective bidding strategy and how it contrasts with when Rutgers was throwing offers quite generously under Chris Ash. But how do the Scarlet Knights relate to the Big Ten as a whole? We’ve cracked and learned the numbers as Rutgers has some company in his approach, the majority of conference members approach recruiting with a philosophy that is more the Ash era than the Schiano era.

Here are the numbers for 2021 for all Big Ten schools except Illinois, which we didn’t include as it made a coaching change prior to the early signing period. Rutgers made the fewest offers from a Big Ten program and had the lowest bid-to-signer ratio (ratios rounded up / down).

Offers made HS recruits signed Relationship between offer and signer Nebraska 392 20 20 to 1 Indiana 383 14 27-to-1 Maryland 372 23 16-to-1 Michigan 307 23 13-to-1 Penn State 301 16 19 to 1 Michigan state 295 19 16-to-1 Minnesota 242 18 13-to-1 Purdue 236 15 16-to-1 Ohio state 167 21 8-to-1 Wisconsin 125 21 6-to-1 Iowa 115 19 6-to-1 Northwest 113 16 7-to-1 Rutgers 100 21 5 to 1

I wasn’t surprised that Northwestern (academics) and Ohio State (national elite talent recruit) are equally selective with offers. But Iowa and Wisconsin surprised me – not because I thought they would be throwing offers everywhere, but because those programs have enough national clout to compete in different parts of the country and would feel the need to be in it to win it. And Michigan and Penn State standing so high on the board is further proof that those programs are still way behind Ohio State.

See you soon, Illini: The reveal of the Big Tens 2021 schedule reminded me that this season will be the end of Rutger’s annual series with Illinois. The Illini will cycle away, and Iowa will become Rutgers’ annual Western rival for the next six years. While this is good news for sports reporters – I’ll swap a short connecting flight from Chicago for a three-hour drive from Chicago – it’s not great for Rutgers. The series with the Illini was generally competitive. The series with the Hawkeyes may not be.

Home game challengeRutgers will only play six home games in 2021, which is a hard blow for the athletics department. They are already suffering financially from the coronavirus pandemic that has left SHI Stadium and the RAC empty this school year, and now they will lag behind the seven home games (and additional revenue) that most Power Five schools play annually.

To make matters worse, the Scarlet Knights will also not play against six in 2022 unless they make some major changes to the schedule. Rutgers is currently set to play road games at Boston College and Temple. Those schools are on seven games, so why would they flip sites to help Rutgers? The Scarlet Knights may have to get out of one of those deals. Rutgers has seven home games in 2023.

AJ Blazek: The former Rutgers offensive line trainer is back at the Power Five level. Blazek was hired at Vanderbilt last week after a very brief stop in Wyoming. Blazek won an FCS title in the state of North Dakota in 2019, then joined the Cowboys in January before being picked by the Commodores.

There are two strange coincidences with Blazeks’ move. The first is obvious: he replaces Peter Rossomando, who was his successor at Rutgers, as Vandys line trainer. The second is a bit more obscure: Jay Niemann, former Rutgers defensive coordinator, also had a very brief stint with Wyomings staff after Piscataway with a cup of coffee as the Cowboys linebackers’ coach before heading to Iowa, where he is still in service.

Subscribe now and support the local journalism that YOU trust and rely on.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected].