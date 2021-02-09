Cricket-Root greets England ‘GOAT’ Anderson after a reverse swing masterclass





(Reuters) – England captain Joe Root likened James Anderson to fine wine after the 38-year-old reverse swing masterclass helped take a comprehensive win in the opening test against India on Tuesday. Anderson had managed two wickets, both tailenders, in a subdued display during India’s first innings on a flat track at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennais. As it turned out, he had done his best for the final morning when his spectacular three-wicket burst effectively took away Indias’ hopes of a draw in the series opener. He’s like a fine wine – he just keeps getting better, Root said after equaling Michael Vaughan as England’s most successful test captain after the 227-run victory. When there is pressure, he will never disappoint you. Root, who was man-of-the-match in the first innings of his 100th Test after his 218th, marveled at Anderson’s skill and longevity. He’s the GOAT of English cricket, Root said of the Lancashire bowler. That Someone at 38 is still getting better and is still as fit as he has ever been is a tremendous credit to his desire to play for England. He is a great role model for the rest of the group. Anderson said he was happy to get Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane clean on a court where the ball usually stayed low. It’s always nice to see the stumps come out of the ground, isn’t common at my age, so yeah, really happy with it, Anderson told a video conference. England’s rotation policy means Anderson is not sure of playing the second Test, especially with a tendency to alternate between him and Stuart Broad to get the best out of the veterans. Anderson said he would raise his hand if England choose their XI for Saturday’s next game, also in Chennai. Yes of course. When a batsman gets in rhythm and in shape, they just want to keep hitting, keep that rhythm going, and it’s the same for bowling, you want to keep that going as much as possible, he added. Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris

