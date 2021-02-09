Washington Football Team cheerleading program NFL assault





The removal of the director is not a direct move as a result of the NFL’s investigation, according to team sources, but part of a larger rebranding effort for the team.

WASHINGTON The Washington Football cheerleading program has been discontinued with immediate effect and will be renamed. Sources tell WUSA9’s Darren Haynes that this is part of a larger rebranding effort to make changes to the fan experience for the franchise. These changes mean Washington Cheerleading Director Jamilla Keene has been removed from her position. Washington’s cheerleaders were told about the move by the team on Monday, sources said. This information on the cheerleading program comes four days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said attorney Beth Wilkinson is nearing completion of her investigation into the Washington Football Team over allegations of sexual harassment and assault of female employees. According to team sources, Keene’s removal is not a direct move because of the NFL’s investigation. Team officials say they are reviewing the program and moving the team to a different form. The team recruits a consultant who has worked on rebranding. Code and theory will work with the Washington Football Team as part of the team’s change in redesigning the off-the-field experience for fans, according to a statement in the press release about brading and off-field experiences for fans. Code and Theory previously worked with the team on the development of the Washington Football Team interim branding for the 2020-2021 season. “The time is right to reinvent our entire game day experience and reinvent it in a way that reflects our modern identity and aligns with what today’s fan is looking for. Coach Rivera has done a fantastic job on the field. We will elevating us off-the-field. fitting product. ”said Jason Wright, president of the Washington Football Team, in the statement. BREAK Cheerleading Washington Football is on PAUSE. Jamilla Keene, cheerleading director, has been removed from office. Team brings in a rebranding consultant. The team is currently under investigation for assault on female employees STORY: https://t.co/hRHSGdXXBY pic.twitter.com/Xy32gVodVf – Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 9, 2021 The National Football League took over the internal investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the Washington Football Team’s operations in September 2020. The allegations were first broken by the Washington Post earlier this summer and got on the heels of the team that gave up its controversial logo and nickname, which had been used since 1933. RELATED: Washington Post: 15 Women Allege Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse While Employed by Washington NFL Team Fifteen women say they were sexually harassed and verbally assaulted while working for Washington’s NFL team for the past 15 years, according to the Post’s reports. Three of the employees with allegations against them abruptly resigned or were fired, including longtime radio broadcaster Larry Michael, who was retiring, and the professional staff team director, Alex Santos, who was fired. (An earlier version of this story said Carnival Cruise is partnering with the Washington Football Team. Code and theory is the company that works with the team.) RELATED: NFL Harassment Allegations in Washington: ‘Unacceptable Barely Scratches the Surface’ | Reese’s last thought RELATED: VERIFY: Could Dan Snyder Lose Ownership of His Team Under Current NFL Statutes? Download the brand new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.







