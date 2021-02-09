Australian Open 2021: Thanasi Kokkinakis wins in first round, tennis news, cry, reaction, Kmart special, press conference





With a $ 6 Kmart special and tears in his eyes, Thanasi Kokkinakis is finally back in the Australian tennis scene. The South Australian burst onto the scene when, at the age of 15, he won his first Australian Open match. But that was 2014, and after repeating the feat in 2015, he fought a series of brutal injuries and mononucleosis. He has won only one big batting match in the past six years; a US Open victory in 2019 immediately followed by his withdrawal. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> The emotion was evident on Kokkinakis’ face as he celebrated his 6-4 6-1 6-1 win over Korea Soonwoo Kwon – with tears in his eyes, it seemed he felt as much relief as joy as he finished his six-year-old Melbourne. Park victory drought. But Kokkinakis admitted that he was even crying during the match himself. Obviously I didn’t want to think about the finish, but I thought about it from the first set. At 5-0 (in the third set) I just felt this huge roar and huge cheers from the audience, I started to cry. It was a bit of a soft moment. There are so many things behind the scenes to get back to that point that not many people realize except my team and my friends and family. Definitely got a little emotional. Kokkinakis said he was excited about the chance to meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, in a fight between two fan favorites. There were no luxury brands for Kokkinakis after years of battling injury and illness. (Photo by Mike Owen / Getty Images) Source: Getty Images But unless he gets a clothing sponsor pretty soon, put it in something you could grab the next time you’re in the stores. When asked about his all-black ensemble, Kokkinakis explained: Mate, Kmart special. I went to Chadstone, bought $ 6 T-shirts and got to work. I just felt comfortable in it. I tried to order some more but they were canceled and they didn’t reach South Yarra. It’s hard here, man, it’s not what it used to be – but it’s a good blue collar.

