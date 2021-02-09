15 CHSGHA Girls Ice Hockey Players to Watch in 2021





Kate Bellissimo, Sr., F, Darien: A three-sport star, Bellissimo was a top weapon for the Wave when they won the FCIAC Championship last winter. With the graduation of a key forward, Bellissimo is looking to take it one step further this winter. Bellissimo has committed to play lacrosse at Stanford next year.

Mackenzie Chapman, Sr., F, Simsbury: Chapman was an All-CCC first team and GameTimeCT All-State second team player as a junior, and will be key for Simsbury in defending the conference championship. Simsbury was consistently at or near the top of last year’s rankings and was the No. 1 seed when the state playoffs were canceled in the semifinals.

Jianna Cohrs, Sr., F, West Haven / SHA: Jianna Cohrs amassed 33 points from 15 goals and 18 assists last season as part of West Haven's "Conehead" line. With 63 career points, she will be a great scoring option for the team as it competes again for an SCC championship. Meghan Croyle, Jr., F, ETB: Croyle, a junior forward, has scored 27 goals and 17 assists for 44 points in the past two seasons and led the team with a +12 rating last winter. She also has a win rate of .561 in the face-off circle. Lexi Danielson, Jr., F, Greenwich: Danielson is a leading scoring threat to a Greenwich team that should be on the hunt for a conference title again. She scored 20 points in each of her first two seasons, with 28 (10 goals, 18 assists) as a freshman, and 22 (10 goals, 12 assists) last winter. Maddie Epke, Jr., F, Guilford: Epke was a scoring machine for Guilford, scoring 85 goals and 47 assists in two seasons. Last year, she earned the SCC Player of the Year award with 59 goals and 30 assists. That included one of the most memorable performances of the season when she had five goals and two assists as Guilford rallied from a four goal deficit to beat West Haven / SHU 7-6 in the Connecticut Ice Girls High School Hockey Showcase. Kaleigh Harden, Jr., F, New Canaan: The dynamic forward led the Rams' attack last season with 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points, earning her a total of 36 goals, 39 assists and 75 points. She has been named twice to the first teams of CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC and was a GameTimeCT player on the first team last year. New Canaan has a lot of guns and Harden is the clear top option. McKenna Harden, Sr., D, New Canaan: A four-year starter, Harden is team captain this season and will again anchor a hard New Canaan defense. She also threatens the offensive end, with seven goals and 15 assists in the past two seasons. Harden was named to the GameTimeCT second team and All-FCIAC first team last winter. Bethany Karp, Sr., G, Milford Cooperative: Karp was a CHSGA All-State and All-SCC first team goalkeeper as a junior. She set some dazzling numbers against the top contenders, including a 60-save performance in a 5-2 win over eventual SCC champions Guilford in February. Karp was also a GameTimeCT All-State second team roster last winter.

Nelle Kniffin, Sr., F, Darien: Kniffin scored five goals and assists the team 15, while leading Darien to the FCIAC Championship in three seasons last winter. She earned CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC first team honors as a junior, and will be a key to the Blue Wave’s bid to repeat as conference champions. Shelby Little, Jr., D., Avon Cooperative: Little is one of the state’s most return defenders, having earned CHSGHA All-State and All-CCC first team honors as a sophomore. She has also shown an attacking nature, collecting 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 17 games last year. Avon, the CCC runner-up last year, should be eligible for the competition again. Mary McKiernan, Jr., D, ETB: McKiernan is a puck-moving defender and also gives ETB a scorer’s touch. In her first two years, she has collected 23 goals and 18 assists for 41 points. With All-State goalkeeper Caitlyn Caldon graduating, McKiernan’s experience in the defensive ending will be key to the Storm. Sophia Mughal, Sr., F, Fairfield: Mughal is the top returning for the Fairfield co-op team, which has been an FCIAC semi-finals for the past two seasons. She has scored 19 or more goals in each of her first three campaigns, and has 64 for her career. That includes a 24 point, 11 support performance as a junior. She was named to the second teams of GameTimeCT All-State and All-FCIAC last winter. Blythe Novick, Sr., G, New Canaan: Novick, the state’s top returning goalkeeper, has started for the Rams since her inaugural season and had great career numbers with a .932 save percentage, a record of 44-12-3 and 19 shutouts, including seven last season. She has also grown up against rival Darien, 7-3 in three seasons. Novick has also been included in the CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC first team honors for three consecutive seasons, and was a GameTimeCT All-State first team player last year. Delaney Roth, Sr., D, Greenwich: Roth was part of an impressive Cardinals defense, scoring just 24 goals in 20 games last season. Greenwich gave up one or fewer goals twelve times, including one goal against Simsbury and Darien twice each, and one time New Canaan. With a few graduations from that D, Roth will take on a bigger role as the Cards look to continue the defensive trend. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

