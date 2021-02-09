49ers will not include Nick Bosa in Deshaun Watson’s trade, Chris Simms says

No matter which teams try to pry Deshaun Watson away from the Houston Texans, the price will be astronomical.

Watson, 25, just led the NFL in passing and is just entering his prime. He is a top four quarterback in the league and will only get better, especially if he has the right talent and coaching around him.

The 49ers are one of many teams seen as a potential landing spot for Watson if the Texans are actually going to receive offers (they shouldn’t). The trading cost for a 25-year-old generation quarterback must start with three first-round picks. The Texans also reportedly want two young defensive stars, which in the case of the 49ers would bring Nick Bosa into the deal.

That’s something NBC Sports’ Chris Simms doesn’t think San Francisco would be willing to do.

“I find it hard to think they would give up Nicks Bosa,” Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Again, rookie year Bosa, they can’t give up what they saw of him. They’re not going to give him away to anyone. Nick Bosa, even after his rookie year, was in talks for best defensive player in football, not named Aaron Donald. his rookie year. So I can’t imagine that, especially with the plan of that defense they play there in San Francisco. Things won’t change. That pass rush is very valuable for how they want to execute that defense and especially the pass rush.

“In some ways Deshaun Watson makes sense for the 49ers. In many ways, when I look at Watson, I don’t think it’s the Jets of the world and the poor team that will be in the race for Deshaun. Watson. First off. he has a trade ban I don’t think he’s going to any of those teams What is he going to say Okay I’m going to the Jets so that I’m in the same crappy position I was with the Houston Texans and now traded possessions to get me so we can go from 4-12 every year like I did in Houston. ”I don’t see that. I really think it will be a team like the 49ers we just talked about – they’re already set up, all they need is some depth here and there. But the team’s frame is already grand and in place and ready to win a Super Bowl. But you have to balance, yes you will have to trade three first round picks or something like that. I don’t think Nick Bosa is an option, but yeah, it takes two or three first round picks and two big players for a guy like Deshaun Watson. “

Let’s break this down a bit.

The 49ers’ window to winning a Super Bowl is now, but it could be shrinking if they want to rethink their defenses on the fly and return to the fray in 2021. them to a Super Bowl. If they spend another year on the Garoppolo experiment and it turns out he’s not the long-term solution, they’ve wasted an important year of their closing window.

Bosa is a phenomenal talent. There is no doubt about it. He was dominant as a rookie and is on his way to becoming one of the top edge rushers in football for the next decade.

But how many wins does Bosa add in total? Take the injury-ridden 49ers in 2020. If Bosa hadn’t ripped his ACL in Week 2 and played a full season, how many more wins will the 6-10 49ers have? A?

Now exchange Watson for quarterback. Upgrading from the Garoppolo / Nick Mullens / CJ Beathard trio to Watson, an elite signal caller, the 49ers will almost certainly get wins over the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team, taking them 9-7 and a playoff berth despite their rash of injuries.

It’s incredibly difficult to win a Super Bowl without an elite quarterback or an above-average quarterback who plays at the elite level in the playoffs for three weeks. Only the 2015 Denver Broncos, who had a fraught defense and an aging Peyton Manning, have won the Super Bowl with underperforming quarterback play in the past 15 years. Nick Foles and Joe Flacco played the best football of their careers on their way to titles, and Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger are the other quarterbacks to have won titles since 2005.

If you want a more recent example, check out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That defense that Mahomes chased LV in Super Bowl is almost the same unity as last season. Shaq Barrett bagged the NFL in 2019 and the Bucs, with Jameis Winston as the quarterback, went 7-9. Enter Brady, and the Bucs go 11-5, taking out Brees, Rodgers and Mahomes in turn.

RELATED: Brady and Bucs’ Super Bowl dominance will sting 49ers in many ways

Quarterback is the most valuable position in the sport. Players like Watson only appear once in a generation and are almost never available for trading at the age of 25.

Watson could be the difference between the 49ers taking advantage of their Super Bowl window or seeing it close without a return trip.

If Bosa and three first-round picks get you Watson in his prime, I don’t think it should really be an argument.

