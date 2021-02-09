Sports
Tennis Tourism: Big Island sees a leap forward from the socially detached sport
In the era of the coronavirus, it goes without saying that the sport has suffered. In Hawaii and on the mainland, however, tennis seems to have been an exception.
Across the country, the United States Tennis Association reported a jump of about 11 million more people playing tennis in 2020 than in 2019; in Hawaii, local USTA officials have seen a corresponding boom in interest in the sport that is one of the most ideal for social distancing.
Ron Romano, the executive director of USTA Hawaii Pacific Section, said pent-up demand for the sport during the pandemic led to a significant surge in interest in tennis lessons statewide.
“We have an Oahu program. When we open enrollment, it generally takes a week or two for classes to be full, ”said Romano. “The first one we opened in January was full within 24 hours.”
Albert Murata, the Royal Kona Resort’s new tennis director, imports the program from Oahu to the Big Island. After growing up in Kona, Murata taught tennis on Oahu for more than three decades before returning to the Big Island in January. Although classes begin later in February, the Royal Kona’s courses are like many others on the Big Island – packed with players for social play or casual round robin tournaments.
“It has a very local feel,” Murata said of the Royal Kona matches. There is a tennis community that has been doing these round robins for centuries. People just want to get out and play tennis in a safe environment. “
The Big Island, with tennis clubs along its coastline, has grown into a tennis destination over the years. As interest in the sport grows during the pandemic, Romano sees this trend continuing towards a strong future for tennis in Aloha state.
With some government leaders anticipating a possible return of major events in the state by this summer, Romano hopes the USTA will be able to bring sanctioned tournaments back to the Big Island.
“Resorts like Mauna Lani, Mauna Kea, Fairmont Orchid, we normally work with them as a national governing body to approve many of their events,” said Romano. “We are quite optimistic that we will be able to run tournaments again, perhaps by the summer or the third quarter. We have come up with guidelines in which, instead of having everyone appear at once, we spread the times. And then we also have some guidelines for spectators. “
In addition to tournaments and events, individual tennis tourists have been a significant part of the Orchid Isle’s visitors in recent years. Even without the events, some have returned to the Big Island in recent months, and Romano is optimistic that the number of these types of tourists will increase in the future.
“Hawaii as a tourist destination, from a sports marketing point of view, is very popular with tennis players,” said Romano. “They suit that target audience where they go to the resorts, especially in the winter and cold months, where they can come and play tennis.”
In Murata’s short time back on the Big Island, he has noticed that many of the people he associates with as tennis director have opted to stay longer. If they can choose to work remotely and, unlike many other locations they come from, enjoy the surf, sun, and tennis, it’s easy to see why he and Romano are encouraged by the future of tennis tourism in Hawaii.
‘They come here on an extended stay because they realize,’ Hey, I can work remotely. Why don’t you stay here and play tennis? Murata said. “Especially if they’re from somewhere in California, why would you go back? I could see it happen more often. “
