Miami Heat Guard Avery Bradley on positive COVID-19 test – ‘I was very nervous’





MIAMI – Heat Guard Avery Bradley went without seeing his wife and children for nearly two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, a brutally difficult part of his ordeal with the disease. However, the sacrifice was worth it: None of them got the virus. Bradley confirmed on Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month. That diagnosis can be daunting for anyone. For Bradley, that was especially true, as he chose not to join his then-team, the Los Angeles Lakers, last season in the NBA reboot bubble at Walt Disney World out of concerns about COVID-19 and the possibility of his young children. to unmask. son – who has chronic respiratory problems – to the disease. “I was really nervous,” Bradley said. “It’s just a blessing that no one in my household has gotten COVID. It made me feel a lot more comfortable. It was just frustrating to know the virus is still there. It’s been difficult. It was difficult for me and my family, but we’ll get through it I’m glad my kids didn’t have it, my wife didn’t, it made me feel a lot better. “But it was hard not being with my family for 11 days, I think they can, they can’t see, hug my kids, hug my wife. And I’m glad it’s all over.” Bradley catching the virus was part of a challenging time for the Heat. They had only eight players available for two games in Philadelphia on January 12 and 14, both lost, while eight others – including Bradley – were out for virus-related reasons and Meyers Leonard was out with what turned out to be a season. shoulder injury. “No one will feel sorry for us,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Bradley played in only 10 games for Miami this season; Tuesday’s game against New York is the 14th to miss, and that number will continue to rise in the coming weeks. Bradley could be out with a pulled calf muscle until the end of the first half in early March, though he hopes to return for the mid-season hiatus. He missed eight games because of COVID-19, then returned, bruised his knee in his comeback, was out the next two games, played two more games and then hurt his calf. “It’s really frustrating,” said Bradley. “It’s a shame to get COVID, have a knee bruise and now this. It’s very frustrating. All I can do is stay professional and make sure I do everything I can to get back as soon as possible. our team can contribute and help in every way possible. “ Bradley has scored an average of 8.5 points this season. The Heat kicks off a seven-game road trip in Houston on Thursday; Bradley will not travel because of his injury.

