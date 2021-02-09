Sports
Series victory over South Africa desperately needed for Pakistani cricket: Misbah
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Misbah said the series against South Africa was very important after the team’s poor performance in New Zealand.
Pakistani head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has hailed his team’s victory over South Africa in the 2-0 Test Series as a much-needed boost to the country’s cricket.
It was Pakistan’s first victory over the Proteas since 2003.
“I also think it is very important to the growth of players that countries play Tests regularly at home. It will be easier for them to go abroad and perform,” added Misbah.
“This series was very important to us as we had a very bad run in New Zealand and what is satisfying is that the team showed persistence and each player played their part in the series win,” he said.
“I have never put pressure on the future of my job, but it was frustrating and disappointing that even in England we got close to winning games over the past year and lost due to poor fieldwork and lack of sign-up.”
Prior to the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had made it clear that a defeat to South Africa was not acceptable.
“Look, I don’t care what the cricket commission says and I’ve never put pressure on it because I believe there are no securities or guarantees for your job. Nobody can give you that.”
Misbah said what was important to him was that he and his team had worked hard for the past year and a half, but without the desired results.
“But in this series it came together and our finish was good and we took the opportunities when they came our way,” he added.
Misbah also felt that Faheem Ashraf’s emergence as a number seven all-rounder had allowed management to strike a balance.
“Until Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood played, we had that balance, but for a while we had been lacking a quality all-rounder in seventh place for a while. We have invested in Faheem and he is finally looking good for us.”
He also believed that the performance of wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was not surprising as he is a good player at fast bowling.
“He came into the team after some good performances in domestic cricket and we needed someone who could bowl well.”
