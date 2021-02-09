State of Montana calls Brent Vigen Bobcat head soccer coach





BOZEMAN, Montana Brent Vigen, offensive coordinator at the University of Wyoming since 2014 and a former player and assistant coach at North Dakota State, is the 33rd head soccer coach, director of athletics Leon Costello announced on Monday. “I am delighted to welcome Coach Vigen and his family, Molly, Jake, Grant and Luke, to the Bobcat family,” said Costello. Brent has a strong pedigree that has led to national championships in the FCS and tremendous success in Wyoming, and has a nationally renowned reputation for identifying and developing NFL-caliber quarterbacks. I look forward to working with Brent. work to build on the recent success of Bobcat Football. I also want to thank President Cruzado, the Search Committee and the involved student athletes for their help during this process. ” Known nationally for helping to identify and guide successful quarterbacks in a power offense, Vigen helped guide the Cowboys into bowl games in three of the last four full seasons. He spent the last 18 seasons with head coach Craig Bohl, from 2003-13 with his alma mater and the last seven with Wyoming. He was the principal coach in recruiting and developing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Wyoming and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz of North Dakota State. Vigen played in North Dakota State from 1993-97 on one North Central Conference title team (1994) and three that advanced to the NCAA Division II Playoffs (1994, 1995, 1997). His coaching career began with the Bison as a graduate assistant in 1998 under Bob Babich, the NDSU’s coach during Vigen’s senior season, and he was promoted to tight coaches in 2001. In 2002, Vigen was named quarterbacks coach, and when Bohl took over in 2003, he became running backs coach. The following year, 2004, he was promoted to game coordinator and quarterback coach, and in 2009 took up offensive coordinator duties. He retained that role through Boh’s recruitment to Wyoming, adding the title of Associate Head Coach in 2018. During his time as a player or coach, Vigen’s teams won six conference or division championships and advanced to the postseason 11 times, including three consecutive FCS National Championships in North Dakota State (2011-13). He mentored all-conference quarterbacks Steve Walker (Great West Player of the Year 2006-07) and Brock Jensen (Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year 2013), and also coached future NFL quarterback and 2015 CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Years Carson Wentz during his first three seasons with the Bison. Born in Buxton, North Dakota, Vigen played with NDSU from 1993-97 and started on tight ends during his junior and senior seasons. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1998 and his master’s degree from the state of North Dakota in 2000. He started off at a tight finish during his last two seasons. #GoCatsGo

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos