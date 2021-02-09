Australian Open 2021 tennis night 2 live: Live scores, updates, Ash Barty, Daria Gavrilova, Sam Stosur, latest news, live blog

Australia has had the best first-round result in nearly 30 years, with 12 locals winning the first two days of the 2021 Australian Open.

Daria Gavrilova’s straight sets won Sara Sorribes Tormo in the final match of the first round, making it seven Aussie winners on Tuesday, led by top singles Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur hopes.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Sam Stosur both won in the evening session – their first singles win at Melbourne Park since 2015 – while Chris OConnell and Alexei Popyrin won earlier in the day.

On Monday, five Australians – Nick Kyrgios, Alex Bolt, Bernard Tomic, James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic – won their first round matches, taking a total of 12 up to Round 2. It’s the best local result since 1992.

With the exception of those coming from overseas with the rest of the playgroup, Australians had the advantage of not having to quarantine this tournament for two weeks.

All five Aussies who won on Monday will face seeded opponents in the second round.

AUSSIES IN ROUND 2 OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Play on Wednesday

Ajla Tomljanovic against [2] Simona Halep

Alex Bolt against [18] Grigor Dimitrov

Nick Kyrgios against [29] Ugo Humbert

James Duckworth against [20] Felix Auger-Aliassime

Bernard Tomic against [11] Denis Shapovalov

Play on Thursday

[1] Ash Barty to Daria Gavrilova

[21] Alex de Minaur vs Pablo Cuevas (URU)

Sam Stosur to Jessica Pegula

Thanasi Kokkinakis against [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexei Popyrin v Lloyd Harris

Chris OConnell v Radu Albot

The number one in the world, Barty, took just 44 minutes to pass Montenegros Danka Kovinic, who is ranked 82nd in the world, on center court.

After Bartys’ game, it took Stefanos Tsitsipas just 91 minutes to blow past Gilles Simon in one of the fastest night sessions in Rod Laver Arena’s history.

Barty tries to improve her performance in the 2020 semifinals in Melbourne Park. She is on the seemingly easier side of the draw, although she could face defending champion Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals.

Ash Barty only lost four points in the first set. Photo: Michael Klein Source: News Corp Australia

It was a completely relentless start from Barty, who won 16 consecutive points to start the game and lead 4-0.

Kovinic finally got on the board after a mistake by Barty to start the fifth game, but the remarkable opening made the commentators refer to the term golden set – referring to when a player wins a set 6-0 and claims all 24 points.

The only gold set in a slam’s main draw came in the third round of Wimbledon 2012, when Yaroslava Shvedova crushed Sara Errani.

Barty eventually won the first set 6-0 in just 19 minutes, dropping four points along the way.

She dropped six more points in the second set on her way to a double bagel (6-0 6-0) – her first at grand slam level and third since returning to tennis from cricket.

That was Ash Barty’s first double bagel (6-0 6-0) in a slam and her third since returning to tennis. against Kovinic, #AusOpen 2021

in Garcia, Fed Cup 2019

v Xu, Nottingham 2016

v Fichman, Pelham AL 25K 2013

against Ozaki, Toyota 75K 2012

v Sharipova, Bendigo 25K 2012

v Keir, Ipswich 25K 2012 – Max Laughton (@maxlaughton) February 9, 2021

Previously, Sam Stosur won a match at the Australian Open for the first time since 2015, battling past fellow Aussie Destanee Aiava 6-4 6-4.

Remarkably, the first NINE games of the match saw the server broken – the first hold of the match earned Stosur the set.

Shapovalov inadvertently roasts Tomic 0:36

Thanasi Kokkinakis also broke a six-year drought with no win at the Australian Open after beating Korea Soonwoo Kwon in straight sets, 6-4 6-1 6-1.

A clearly emotional Kokkinakis, who has been struggling with persistent injury problems since his last victory in the main tournament in 2015, held back tears after the victory.

Earlier today, three Australian men won through to the second round – Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and Chris OConnell.

Jordan Thompson was forced to stop during the third set of his match against Norwegian 24th seed Casper Ruud.

The Aussie dropped the first two sets and took medical time out for the third, saying he woke up with a pain in his neck.

Three games later, Thompson had to withdraw from the Open.

