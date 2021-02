NHL reportedly proposes the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

Tuesdays game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Capitals of Washington has been delayed, according to reports. After a quasi cryptic tweet from TSNs Darren Dreger, who reports more COVID-related issues with the team and then report later at least one positive test on Flyersnews of a possible postponement began to trickle in, leading to stronger confirmations around the media circle. Philadelphia has already postponed its series of games against the Devils this week as multiple players end up on the competitions’ COVID protocol list. This would mean any possible return, if approved by the NHL, against the New York Rangers on February 14. In this game, the number of NHL games is being pushed back to 34, after outbreaks across the league have sparked a wave of schedule changes. The Buffalo Sabers, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, have had multiple games postponed over the past two weeks, allowing teams from across the league to reschedule or matches against those teams that have been hugely affected. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the NHL is starting to send their positive test to the Mayo Clinic to perform viral genetic sequencing to determine the subtypes of the virus. With that information, they can further track where the infection came from also Determine if there is a possibility for players to infect each other while playing on the ice. Other professional sports leagues in North America are already doing this, but now that the number of players on the NHLs protocol list comes in three digits just a month after the season, they are falling behind and trying to catch up with proper procedures. Updating: The NHL has made the schedule change official, including confirmation that a second Flyers player will be on the protocol list this afternoon. Along with the Flyers changes, the NHL has the games between the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes, to fill in the time for those two clubs that are relatively healthy and can play hockey, moving a game originally scheduled for April 15 to February 12. seven this month right up against each other.







