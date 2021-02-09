Patrick Peterson rips Cardinals departure report as ‘dirty rumor’





Patrick Peterson’s career with the Cardinals could be over in a month – or it couldn’t be. Peterson’s contract expires at the start of the new competition year in March, allowing for a possible separation of ways. But the veteran in the corner will not allow rumors and rumors to disturb the look of his situation. “There is no real update,” said Peterson of his contract status or future during a recording of his podcast with former teammate Bryant McFadden. through the official Cardinals website. “It’s exactly what you said it was: a nasty rumor. … Me and the team haven’t talked about contracts, we haven’t talked about saying goodbye. That’s exactly what it is, a nasty rumor. I don’t ‘I don’t know where (the reporter) got his insight, but that was a nasty rumor. “ Peterson was referring to a FanSided report that claimed Peterson would leave Arizona unless there was a substantial change in the position of the two sides. There is a bit of logic missing from the idea that Peterson would definitely leave Arizona if he didn’t reach an agreement before March. First, yes, of course he could leave – that’s the freedom that freedom of choice affords. Arizona could prevent this by expanding it, or the Cardinals could risk it and show Peterson what else is out there. But there’s little reason to take such a firm stand when the two sides can very easily come to an agreement on an agreement, even if, as Peterson said, they haven’t yet negotiated a new contract. The reason for this: Peterson doesn’t really have much of an influence. The 31-year-old took a visible step backward in 2020, losing some of his speed as many do with the passage of time. As a result, he had his worst success rate since his rookie season, according to Pro Football Focus, and although he recorded three interceptions, he wasn’t the elite corner he’d ever been. There may not be much of a market for him, at least not enough to lure him away from the franchise he has called his own throughout his career. With the Cardinals on the brink of playoff battle, he may want to stick with a team-friendly deal. He could even make a one-year deal to bet on himself to try and prove he hasn’t washed up yet. After a few years of voicing his displeasure with the Cardinals during their ineptitude after Bruce Arians, Peterson is no longer pushing hard (even through back channels) for his freedom. This isn’t a case of Le’Veon Bell versus the Steelers. We can drive it to March before we wring our hands.

