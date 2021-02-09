Ben McGehee was hired as Magnolia West’s new football coach





Magnolia ISD on Tuesday announced the hiring of Ben McGehee as the next head soccer coach and track and field coordinator at Magnolia West.

McGehee has been head coach at Sweetwater for the past four seasons. He takes over from former coach Blake Joseph, who was recently named quarterbacks coach for North Texas University.

Joseph led the Mustangs to a 10-11 overall record in two seasons with a playoff appearance in 2019. The team finished 5-5 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009. McGehee was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Temple before taking the head coaching job at Sweetwater in 2017. He also made coaching stops with Abilene Cooper and Brownwood. McGehee amassed an overall record of 23-21 during his four seasons with Sweetwater. He led the Mustangs to the playoffs three times and won three playoff games. The team’s most successful season during his tenure came in 2017, when it finished 10-3 and progressed to the Class 4A Div. II regional semifinals. Sweetwater went 8-2 last season, reaching the area round. McGehee’s teams at Sweetwater averaged 36.8 points per game. The Mustangs scored 44.8 per game and amassed at least 27 points in every game during his first year with the program. McGehee played two championships with Temple in 2014 and 2016. Temple averaged 41 points per game during that three-year period with McGehee as the offensive coordinator. He is the third consecutive Magnolia West head coach to come out of the Temple program. Mike Spradlin, now the head coach at Rockwall Heath, hired former Temple assistant JD Berna for the job when he was Magnolia ISD’s athletic director. Berna was promoted when Spradlin left for Heath and hired his offensive coordinator, Joseph, another former Temple coach, as his replacement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos