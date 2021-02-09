Sports
Ron Hextall hired as Penguins GM; Brian Burke takes over hockey ops
The Penguins have hired Ron Hextall as the general manager and Brian Burke as president of hockey activities.
Patrik Allvin, who has since served as interim GM Jim Rutherford‘s resignation, will return to his role as GM’s assistant.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have attracted two highly respected executives with a combined more than 50 years of NHL management experience,” said David Morehouse, Penguins Team Chairman. “Ron and Brian are known in the hockey world as fierce competitors with champion pedigrees. They are very well connected and experienced in all aspects of the game. They are both excited to get started here in Pittsburgh, combining their skills and building on our long tradition of success. “
Rutherford suddenly resigned on January 27 for personal reasons.
Hextall was last an NHL GM in 2018 when the Flyers fired him after four years of leadership. He was let go because there was no longer a shared “philosophical approach to team direction”. The organization had grown tired of his patient approach and wanted someone with a ‘tendency to act’. They went for ex-Wild GM Chuck Fletcher for the job.
[MORE:Ron Hextall hire could bring massive shift in how Penguins are built]
Hextall certainly lacked any patience in scoring goals for the Flyers, as Penguins fans and Rob Brown recall:
Hiring Hextall puts the new boss in a delicate situation. The Penguins still have Stanley Cup dreams, but the future also needs to be looked at. Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang are 33, while Evgeni Malkin is 34. They currently have no tips in the first, third, fourth and sixth round of the NHL draft for 2021 and are at the bottom of most potential customer rankings. The prospect closet must be replenished after years of trading No. 1 picks (Pittsburgh has lined up once in the first round since 2014).
Under Hextall, the Flyers have lined up players key to their recent resurgence Travis Sanheim, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Carter Hart, Nolan Patrick, and Joel Farabee.
“Nothing has changed,” said Morehouse. “We are the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we are here to win.”
Sean Leahyis a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Send him a message to[email protected] or follow him on Twitter@Sean_Leahy.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]