Meet the artist behind Cricket Wireless’s Smile Makers campaign





Richmond, Virginias Tequitia Andrews is a major contributor to the Cricket Wireless Smile Makers Campaign, which celebrates Black History Month by highlighting influencers, community leaders, birthplace heroes and black institutions that serve to improve people’s lives and make them laugh . Andrews first discovered her creative talent as a young girl, when she came third at a science fair for drawing an octopus. She quickly became the go-to person among her family and friends when they needed something drawn. However, in 1992, when she entered Virginia State University, Andrews decided not to pursue art, but instead to study Human Services for a more practical career path. It was only around 2004-2005 that I started to cherish that artistic side again. I was going through postpartum depression and did not want to take any medication. I started researching different ways to fight depression and one of the things I read was about reconnecting with things you love. I knew art was something I liked to do. Excited to dust off her artistic skills, Andrews turned to resources available in the library and online, including watching videos on YouTube. She eventually got to know the digital world and platforms such as Skillshare, where she developed her skills as a digital illustrator. Art was very therapeutic for me because many of my artworks featured black women and I felt like I was speaking to myself through my art, Andrews said. When I was making acrylics I liked to put positive affirmations or empowering phrases into my artwork, which I still do today. Andrews describes her artistic style as a style with lots of flat textures and bold colors. She keeps trying to push herself artistically by experimenting with different color pallets and textures. The messages I normally try to convey through my art are confidence, elegance and beauty. Cricket Wireless selected Andrews to create illustrations for the Smile Makers campaign because they were intrigued by her artwork, which is mainly featured on her Instagram page. I’m excited and honored to be a part of the Crickets campaign, and I really hope it reflects the diversity of the black community and how we strengthen each other through our stories, Andrews said.







