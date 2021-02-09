How SoFi Stadium broadcasts live football and other rooftop aerial photos

SACO has been around for 33 years, and while they have accomplished such achievements as inventing the first LED screen and the world’s first LED touring screen (U2 Pop Mart Tour, 1997), they have successfully completed and implemented this project to Making aerial photographs possible was no small feat.

Although production and installation took less than 12 months, plans began to form five years ago, with SACO together Lam Partners in Boston (lighting design) and stadium architects HKS to determine the feasibility of broadcasting the game on the roof. According to Fournier, the lighting designers saw SACO’s past work and wanted to see how they could do it.

“We’re working with these designers to think of ways to see and learn the best way to integrate,” said Fournier. “When we looked at this five years ago, we looked at all the possibilities, the areas, the budget, what we wanted to achieve, the coverage, the viewing angle. Do we only want to go at night, only during the day? To be double-sided, it from inside the stadium and from the outside? All that was put on the table and we came down to a conservative surface based on the budget and all the other constraints that come into play, and now we have a beautiful screen with almost 27,000 PIX. “

V-PIX is SACO’s video pixel chain system consisting of puck-shaped chains with eight LEDs in each chain. According to the company’s website, these chains are “designed to be independently hung or integrated into custom extruded enclosures with built-in power supplies,” according to the company’s website.

The nearly 27,000 V-PIX installed for this project are designed with gray bodies to match the gray finish of the roof and are connected by over 100 kilometers of lead and jumper cables running up and along the roof. Each “puck” was spaced five feet apart, the distance the SACO design team determined the desired video display would achieve after experiments in the early days of the project.

To attach the pucks to the roof, SACO’s design team worked with Pfeifer FabriTec, the manufacturers of SoFi Stadium’s ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) roof, to design a special clip made of ETFE to secure the cables and brackets . RMJV, the electrical team working under general contractor Turner-Aecom Hunt, and Pfeiffer teamed up to install the plant, with a SACO supervision team testing on-site section by section to make sure everything was properly connected.

“It’s a very large area, there are a lot of bits and pieces that had to come together to get what we were looking for,” said Fournier.

Meanwhile, the 690 V-BRAINs that supply power and data to the V-PIX have been “looped” together, cluster by cluster mounted on the catwalk and on the movable panels. An important part of the design of the system was ensuring that it could travel with the movable panel without cutting the cables.

“Some of them did get cut, and then they adjusted and stuff,” Fournier said. “But those are the challenges we have to face during the design process and the actual conditioning process on site.”

It’s worth noting that SACO had to have the project run remotely from Montreal via video calls to only a portion of the crew in Inglewood due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Okay, turn on the lights, try this, put the drone in the air, but don’t go too high,” said Fournier, remembering the directions the remote SACO team gave. “So it was almost like putting this envy into use.”

In addition to the special clip and avoiding cut cables, SACO also had to install a second layer of pixels to ensure full coverage, or a full canvas, when the operable panels were open, by re-mapping the pixels to display the content. to give. properly.

“When they go into Game Day and they have a controllable panel open, they push a button on the dashboard that we made especially for the stadium, and then the pixel mapping is the correct one and the content is displayed correctly,” Fournier said. .

The content comes from SACO’s video processor and content player, through an HDMI feed that displays any type of content. Fournier said SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Chief Technology Officer Skarpi Hedinsson’s team have connected SACO’s content player to the stadium’s main content player to show the game on the roof.

Collectively, Fournier explained, the system is a giant video screen with a similar technology used by the Samsung LED screens for SoFi Stadium’s video card, just at a different pixel pitch. Since everything can be displayed on it, the question then becomes, “what can we do with it?” according to Fournier.

The possibilities are seemingly endless.

“So we could work with your team to create a specific atmosphere and look, because now you have a canvas that can be used 365 days a year, from the time the sun sets to the end of the evening. then you have a lot coming over every time, “said Fournier, who also said that Hedinsson and his team are already working on different types of content.” We have to make it beautiful so that it changes every day. “