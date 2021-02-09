Sports
NC, KW tennis teams are asking for new jobs; Casper courts ‘worst in the state’
CASPER, Wyo Current and former high school tennis players, coaches and parents told the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees Monday that the tennis courts in Casper are woefully inadequate.
“Please build courts for our high school students,” Chelsea Chase told administrators. “Why haven’t they done that yet [on-site] courts is frankly quite baffling. “
Neither Kelly Walsh nor Natrona County High School have their own tennis courts. Chase said of the 16 high schools with tennis teams in Wyoming, Casper’s high schools are the only ones without jobs specifically for their high school teams.
Article continues below …
She added that repairing the cracks in community courts in Washington Park or elsewhere would benefit the community, but it wouldn’t solve the problem for high school tennis programs.
The KW team plays in the Casper Country Club and NC plays in Washington Park. Chase said it takes a minimum of five outdoor courts in one place for Casper to qualify for regional and state tournaments.
According to Visit Casper CEO and Natrona County Commissioner Brook Kaufman, organizing other state high school tournaments brings in about $ 13.9 million a year for the Casper area as people travel to Casper and spend money on food, accommodation and other facilities.
Under the current situation, high school tennis teams are struggling to host even grassroots competitions with other schools, Chase said.
Kate Wilson said it is “very clear that our tennis courts are the worst in the state”.
“Our athletes deserve to be proud of their home jobs,” she said. “We want the excellence of our tennis teams to continue. We must act quickly to secure the future of this sport. “
While other sports like basketball, soccer and volleyball have the on-site facilities they need to compete, Wilson said that “our tennis players have been completely neglected.”
“We urge the school board to make this a priority today,” she added.
NC Tennis Coach Ashley Harris said the problem with the tennis facilities in Casper is 1. a safety issue, 2. a matter of unity, and 3. a matter of school pride.
The Washington [Park] courts where we need to be are the smallest and most humiliating courts in all of the state, ”said Harris. While the courts themselves are problematic, she added that it was challenging for some players to practice safely as they were outside the school grounds.
The facilities themselves are also inadequate, Harris said.
“When we receive people, we apologize, there is a sense of dominance from every team that comes to play us,” she said. “We get humiliated every time.”
With just four courses in Washington Park, Harris said double cup style matches can take an entire day to get through. She said other high schools outside of Casper all have 6-8 jobs.
Students from both KW and NC said they were ashamed of the condition of the courts they play on.
Eric Nokes said he has served as tennis director at both the Wyoming Athletic Club and Casper Country Club and played tennis while in high school in Casper and then went on to play at the collegiate level.
He said the state of the Washington Park courts in Casper has long been neglected.
“The courts have been the same for 26 years,” Nokes said. “When I played Washington Park … same deal.”
Nokes said he had recently spoken to the University of Wyoming tennis coach who had expressed an interest in hosting a tournament at Casper. But in the course of the conversation, Nokes said they realized the facilities in Casper wouldn’t allow that.
He said if the district built better tennis facilities, it could not only attract national and regional high school competitions, but it could also attract other leagues.
After listening to students, coaches and parents on Monday, Ray Catellier, chairman of the NCSD council, said, “I appreciate you coming out with force. I believe that Chief Inspector [Mike] Jennings is already working on this. “
“You’ll be hearing from us soon, in government terms,” he joked.
