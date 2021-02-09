Stock report for week 5

Especially for Yahoo Sports

This week’s article features a handful of players in new locations, a new top center for the Blue Jackets, a hot winger in Montreal and a first-pair blueliner in the Arch City, a potential future No. 1 netminder in LA, and Zib in a great malaise.

FIRST LINERS (RISERS)

Aleksander Barkov, C, FLA

Barkov is a center that plays a 60-foot game, excelling both defensively and offensively. Barkov, second in the overall standings in 2013, finally took that big step forward in 2018/19, with 96 points in 82 games. He took a small step back before the pandemic hit, scoring “only” 62 points in 66 games. (Of course, that was when I had him in my home league.) This year, Barkov already has four markers and seven apples in nine games, making him look like an MVP-like contender. As a free agent after next season at the age of 26, Barkov should see nearly eight figures a year in his next deal.

Jack Roslovic, C, CLM

I profiled Roslovic after he traded to Winnipeg as the move was expected to give him the best six minutes. With the COVID protocol over, Roslovic makes the most of that opportunity by making it to the score sheet in five consecutive games (two goals, including the match winner Monday, and five assists). With Patrik Laine, who came to the Blue Jackets with him, and Cam Atkinson, Roslovic is ready for a breakout campaign if he can keep that performance.

Garland took a big step forward from his first to the second year, increasing his production from 18 points in 47 games to 39 in 68 games. That peak may seem like just the tip of the iceberg, considering how Garland performed this year. Garland’s goal on Monday gave the Coyotes’ frontline right winger five goals and eight apples in 12 games. Drafted in the fifth round, 123rd overall, in 2015, Garland has far exceeded expectations and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Conor Garland again. Every time I see him play, he impresses me. – scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) February 9, 2021

Story continues

Anderson, acquired by Montreal for Max Domi, signed a seven-year $ 38.5 million contract by the Canadiens in October 2020 that drew attention. At least in Year 1, Anderson initially looks like a bargain, as he did in 2018/19, when he putted 47 points with 214 hits in 82 games. Limited to 26 games last year due to a shoulder injury, Anderson is healthy and thriving as his winning goal on Saturday extended his goal streak to three and point streak to four, and he has now amassed 10 points in 12 games this season.

The Breadman has delivered since he signed with the Rangers. Last year, his first in New York, Panarin set career highs in goals (32), assists (63) and TOI (8:36 pm) while equaling his previous high of 24 power play points, playing just 69 games because of the shortened regular season of the NHL. Panarin got off to a great start to 2021, but if you looked at him, you expected a lot more. Recently, that was certainly the case, as the star winger had three points in each of his last two games after Thursday’s game, nine points in his last six and 15 points in eleven games in total.

Torey Krug, D, STL

Krug, who signed a $ 45.5 million seven-year deal with the Blues in October 2020, started slowly in St. Louis. After six games, the little defender had just one goal and assist as he settled into his new environment and team. He recovered well and collected six of his eight points in the past seven games this year. The defender has added a plus 10 rating, 24 shots on target, 18 blocked shots, and 14 hits in 13 outings, while contributing across the board.

Jake Allen, G, MTL

After spending his entire career in St. Louis, Allen was traded to Montreal to support Carey Price. Montreal doubled their commitment to him for at least this year, while also qualifying him for the Seattle expansion draft by signing Allen for a two-year extension of $ 5.1 million. By stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 win on Saturday, Allen has rewarded Montreal for his dedication to him, going 4-1-0 with an average of 1.81 goals against and a .940 saving percentage during his first five performances at the Habs.

Cal Petersen, G, LA

Changing the guards between the lines in LA could happen sooner than expected. Jonathan Quick has been just about horrible to the kings, leaving the door open for Petersen. Despite seeing somewhat sporadic playing time in the net, the 26-year-old net less holds a 1-4-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a 0.925 serve percentage after conceding four goals on 33 shots on Sunday. Despite Quick being under contract through 2022-23, the Kings will most likely expose the veteran netminder to expansion, protecting Petersen, who is young enough to grow into the No. 1 goalkeeper role as LA’s long pipeline of stud prospects join. the mother club adds. .

Others include: Clayton Keller, Mikael Backlund, Auston Matthews, Patrice Bergeron, Bo Horvat, Jamie Benn, Anze Kopitar, Vincent Trocheck, Joe Pavelski, Carter Verhaeghe, Mitch Marner, JT Miller, Cam Atkinson, Max Pacioretty, Christian Dvorak, Patrick Kane, Mike Hoffman , James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Kyrou, David Pastrnak, Tim Stutzle, Filip Forsberg, Mark Stone, Kyle Connor, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Darnell Nurse, Thomas Chabot, Dougie Hamilton, Charlie McAvoy, Nicolas Hague, Quinn Hughes, James Reimer, Kevin Lankinen, Chris Driedger, Philipp Grubauer and Igor Shesterkin.

TRADE FOR

Ryan Ellis, D, NAS

Ellis has scored 32-41 points each of the past five seasons. One concern is that he has been plagued with injuries over the past three seasons, missing 58 games. Ellis started slowly this year with just one helper in his first seven games. But he rounds out in form, extending his point streak to four on Friday with an assist, before being shut out on Monday. Ellis skates for nearly 25 minutes per game on the top pair, including nearly three minutes on the man advantage, and is a solid second or third blueliner in fantasy competitions, who might have gotten cheaper during his fallow period earlier this season.

Make a deal for Ryan Ellis. (AP Photo / Chris O’Meara)

TRAINING AREA (INJURIES)

Sean Couturier, C, PHI

Couturier, who missed three weeks with a rib injury, trained with the team on Saturday and played in the game against the Capitals on Sunday. The Flyers not only missed Couturier’s offensive production, but really missed its game in the neutral and defensive zones as the team struggled in both, leaving Carter Hart too dry. The Selke Trophy candidate stepped back into a top six role, scoring twice on Sunday and hopefully your active line-up.

Others include: Nathan MacKinnon (lower body, injured Sunday, Jan. 31, could return Feb. 14), Robert Thomas (broken thumb, injured Saturday, out for 4-6 weeks), Pierre-Luc Dubois (post-trade COVID-19 protocols, out since January 21 will face the Flames on Tuesday), Jake DeBrusk (lower body, eliminated since January 28, returns to Bruins lineup on Wednesday), Wayne Simmonds (hand, left Saturday’s game with an injury, could miss six weeks), Kris Letang (lower body, left Saturday January 30 game against the Rangers, played Saturday against the Islanders), Zach Werenski (lower body, placed on injured reserve Friday, will miss 1-2 weeks), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body, it is updo all season, returns to action Wednesday), Pavel Francouz (lower body, out all season, landed on LTIR), Mike Smith (leg, made season debut Monday), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body, injury e sustained during training Thursday, landed on IR) and Anton Khudobin (Sunday bench for disciplinary purposes).

FOURTH LINERS / PRESS BOXERS (AUTUMN)

Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR

Zibanejad reported late to the camp for contacting COVID and his game suffered largely from the lack of conditioning and jumped on the ice. He has recently started to turn the tide, but has yet to find that gear and shot that brought him 41 goals in 75 games last season. With just one goal and two assists in 11 games, Zib could have been a Trade For candidate this week. Instead, as someone who has classified Zib into three leagues, I put him here in the hope that the reverse maloik will get his game going.

TJ Oshie, RW, WAS

Oshie stormed out of the gate with a goal and two assists on Opening Night. After a few goalless efforts, Oshie added a goal and four assists in his next five games. But as the second-line center for Evgeny Kuznetsov, Oshie has been scoreless for the last three games as the capitals are reintroducing those eliminated because of COVID-19 into their line-up. Oshie has scored 49-60 points in the past seven seasons while playing 69-80 games. Look for him who matches that kind of production, pro-rated over 56 games, but for now he ends up on this side of the ledger, at least until Kuz returns and he goes back to the wing. (Check injury status as he was out of practice for a maintenance day on Saturday and missed Sunday’s game).

Ryan Graves, D, COL

Graves was the beauty of the ball last year, seemingly coming out of nowhere with nine goals, 17 helpers and 134 shots as he led the league with a rating of over 40. The 25-year-old blueliner also added significant totals in the categories hits (112) and blocked shots (150), making him likely a player on many winning rosters. A drop was expected at the start of the season, in part because Colorado had added Devon Toews, had Bowen Byram in the wings and a few more blueliners were ready to contribute. But I don’t think any of us would have expected this rapid drop in production as Graves is in the bench, moved to the third tier, and contributed just a few assists in 10 games with a minus five rating. Perhaps the free time because of the COVID protocol for the Avalanche Graves will help find his game again.

Others include: Clayton Keller, Derek Stepan, Jeff Skinner, Sam Bennett, Brett Connolly, Noah Dobson, Jacob Trouba, Martin Jones, Thatcher Demko, Braden Holtby and Darcy Kuemper.

EXCHANGE AWAY

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, FLA

The Bob was an outright failure in his first season in Florida after signing a $ 70 million seven-year deal. As we wrote in our preseason outlook: “A year after finishing in the top 10 of the Vezina Trophy by voting for the third consecutive season, Bobrovsky’s .900 savings rate and 3.23 GAA were respectively in 38th and 43rd place out of 45 goalkeepers who played at least 30 games. ” If you thought Bobrovsky would recover this season despite being 3-0-1, he has an average of 3.57 goals against and a serve of 0.881 instead, while being outplayed by Chris Driedger.