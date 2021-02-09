Live stream wedding cricket match | Family live streaming Chennai test match at wedding, ‘this would ensure full turnout,’ netizens say





Family livestreams Chennai test match at wedding | Photo credits: Twitter Cricket is treated as a religion in India. People go to great lengths to watch their favorite cricketers play live. If you ask a cricket fan to choose between a family function and a game of cricket. You would find them staying at home to watch the live sports game. But an Indian family seems to have found a solution to this. They decided to live stream the first Test of the four-match Test series between England and India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at their wedding venue. A photo of the wedding guests watching the game while attending the wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media. The photo was posted by Twitter user Akshay Natarajan who wrote, “A test in Chennai, with 2 guys from Chennai. How can you not ?? Happy married life da Anand.” Look:

(Image: Twitter / akshaynatarajan) A member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) media and communications team, Moulin Parikh, also posted the photo on the microblogging platform, saying that live streaming matches at weddings should be mandatory to ensure that full turnout. “I skipped a lot of family features as they coincided with #TeamIndia matches in the pre-digital era. Wedding invitations should now mention that the match will be live-streamed to ensure they are in full. #INDvsENG,” Parikh wrote. The photo has gone viral on social media and has garnered over 5,000 likes. Netizens were impressed with the idea, and many said they would do the same. One user commented, “This is why #testcricket is so big in #India. The wedding ceremony is in progress, while guests can watch every ball. Maybe the priest is doing that too. #INDvENG.” Another wrote, “The kind of weddings you don’t mind attending.” A third user said, “Sports airs on a different level! #FamilyAffair.” Yet another added: “There would be more visitors than expected. And yes, the seats in front of the screen will have a larger audience than the Indian snack stalls.” What do you think about live streaming cricket matches at weddings?







