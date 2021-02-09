Who will be the next Head Football Head Coach at UCF?

Now that the UCF Knights have found their man in Terry Mohajir as the next Athletic Director, let’s turn our attention to the next obvious question: who will be the next head coach of the football program?

While in the state of Arkansas, Mohajir developed a track record of hiring offensive coaches. It is a safe belief to think he will do the same at UCF. He may have already interviewed some potential candidates as he had to do a coaching search last December after Blake Anderson left Arkansas to take up a head coach job in Utah. We made a long list of potential candidates on January 27 without knowing who the AD would be. Based on the history of Mohajirs, we can narrow the field. Here is an overview of some of the candidates.

A fan and player favorite Jeff Lebby spent two seasons at UCF. In 2018 he was the quarterbacks coach. In 2019 he added offensive coordinator to his resume.

Lebby has just signed a new two-year deal with Ole Miss that pays him $ 1.2 million per season, coincidentally after interviewing for the head coach position in – guess what – the state of Arkansas!

Mohajir worked with Malzahn-Lashlee and he also hired Harsin and Anderson (both good hires for Arky State). He wanted Jeff Lebby, Ole Miss OC and former UCF OC, for the HC job this year before hiring Butch Jones, but he didn’t have enough $$. He should be able to pay him now. https://t.co/Lkq5yXxDu9 Guido van Dijk (@Guidose_) February 8, 2021

Why Lebby would be a good fit

His attacking style would coincide with what UCF is used to, so there would be less adjustment compared to some of the other potential hires. When Lebby is allowed to call plays, as was shown last season with Ole Miss, the attack has shown a greater degree of creativity than during Josh Heupels’ tenure. Additionally, it is highly likely that Lebby would bring UCF Hall of Famer Kevin Smith to join the coaching staff.

Why Lebby would do that not fit well

Experience, or lack thereof. Lebby has only two seasons under his belt as an FBS-level offensive coordinator. He may need a little more time before he is ready to run an entire program. There are also fans and some people within UCF who have a real problem with Lebby being in Baylor during the multi-year sexual assault scandal. Lebby was mentioned by a sexual assault victim as being aware and taking insufficient action. He is not a named party in the ongoing Title IX lawsuit in relation to this incident.

Al Diaz / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Rhett Lashlee, an eternal offensive coordinator, has been tapping head coach’s glass ceiling for quite some time.

Lashlee is associated with Mohajir since he was the Arkansas State Offensive Coordinator in 2012 when Gus Malzahn was head coach during Mohajir’s freshman year as AD.

Since 2011, Lashlee has been working as an attack coordinator somewhere. It started with a year at Samford for that season under Malzahn at A-State. He followed Malzahn to Auburn as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2013-16. He left Auburn for an extended OC role UConn a year before jumping to SMU in 2018. In 2020, he joined Miamis’ staff as OC.

Why Lashlee would be a good fit

Lashlee is all about insult. As a two-time Broyles Award finalist for best assistant coach in the country, Lashlee has had the opportunity to work under a number of different coaches and achieve results. Although Lashlee is only a few months younger than Lebby, he has seen a faster way up the coaching ladder.

Why would Lashlee do that not fit well?

Always a bridesmaid and never a bride. He’s been an offensive coordinator at some point in the FBS every season since getting his first chance with Malzahn at ASU in 2012. Admittedly, like offensive coordinators at UCF under Hipel, he didn’t get the attack free until he left Malzahn’s nest in 2017 You have to wonder why he still has to crack the head coach’s glass ceiling.

Photo by Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The elder statesman on the list, Gus Malzahn, is not tied to any particular program. From 2013-20 Malzahn was the head coach of Auburn. Under his watch, the Tigers won two SEC West Division titles, one conference championship, and peaked with a performance in the 2013 BCS Championship match, losing to Florida state.

Before that, he spent a year in Arkansas, where he won the Sun Belt Conference title. Malzahn has had the pleasure of playing four games against UCF. Three of them came when he was assistant head coach and attack coordinator at Tulsa in 2007 and 2008. UCF went 2-1 against Malzahn, including a win in the 2007 Conference USA Championship Game. He was the head coach for Auburn when UCF defeated the Tigers in the Peach Bowl to end a 13-0 undefeated 2017 season.

Malzahn is big on using a rush, no-huddle attack, which would coincide with UCF’s fast attack since early 2016. Malzahn had a record of 66-35 at Auburn before being let go after the 2020 season. It’s worth noting that after he was fired as Auburns coach, his buyout was $ 21.45 million, the largest buyout in college football history.

Why Malzahn would be a good fit

Experience. Malzahn spent the past eight seasons as Auburns head coach with a one-year stint in Arkansas State in 2012. That one season allowed him and Mohajir to communicate one-on-one before Auburn hired Malzahn. He has a track record of running a program against the national elite and while his last season didn’t go very well, he has had a winning season and a bowl game appearance in each of his nine seasons as head coach. Unlike the above candidates, Malzahn would not need any kind of buyout. Without a compensation provision in his massive Auburn buyout, he could potentially decide to coach at a cheaper rate.

Why Malzahn would do that not fit well

As an unemployed head coach, Malzahn has a renewed career. It goes against the growing culture of UCF to attract older coaches. White hired Johnny Dawkins, but Malzahn doesn’t seem to impress UCF fans like some of the younger coaches. Would Malzahn take the job seriously enough compared to a newcomer?

Photo by Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As with Lashlee and Lebby, Phil Longo interviewed Mohajir for the Arkansas state job. Obviously he didn’t get it, but the fact that he interviewed will help him get a foot in the door on what should be a pretty quick process. Unlike Lashlee and Lebby, he has no affiliation with Mohajir or UCF, but that is not material. Also unlike Lashlee and Lebby, Longo was previously a head coach and coached for two seasons with FCS La Salle in 2004 and 2005 before the program ended a few years later when the MAAC retired from football. Longo broke into the FBS in 2017 as the offensive coordinator for Matt Lukes Ole Miss Rebels. In 2019, he became the offensive coordinator at North Carolina, working with star sophomore quarterback Sam Howell.

Prior to Ole Miss, Longo was the offensive coordinator at FCS Sam Houston State and Division II Slippery Rock before that. In each of these schools, the crime had an explosion of output after Longo took over. Longos attack is a modified air strike system that can be switched from the traditional pass heavy style to a more run oriented style depending on the matchup.

Why Longo would fit well

Results. Longos foul generates a lot of yardage. Mohajir is an attacking man and fans love to watch the powerful attack that UCF has put on the field in recent years. Not much would be dropped off if Longo took over. He worked with Sam Howell in North Carolina, which could help transition into working with Dillon Gabriel at UCF.

Why Longo would do that not fit well?

Again, results. Longo has four years as the FBS’s offensive coordinator, and while his teams generate yards, they have struggled scoring. In 2017, Ole Miss was 26th in total offense and 42nd in points per game. In 2018, Ole Miss was 18th in yards and 33rd in points per game. In 2019, North Carolina was 31st in total offense and 77th in scoring. Also, 2017-19 Longos teams did not score higher than 101st in possession time, which is an issue that has caused defensive issues at UCF. 2020 saw a big improvement on all fronts, but was it the start of a pattern or just an outlier?

Photo by Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

As defensive coordinator and current interim head coach, Randy Shannon should be mentioned. His results are polarizing among fans, but he’s currently in the building.

From 1991-2010 Shannon coached in the city of Miami. He spent most of this time at his alma mater, the University of Miami, apart from a three-year stint at the Miami dolphins from 1998-2000. Shannon was the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator when they won the national championship in 2001.

From 2007 to 2010, Shannon was the Hurricanes’ head coach. That tenure eventually came under fire from the NCAA for Nevin Shapiro offering a litany of illegal benefits to players and recruits. Shannon was one of the few people around the show who didn’t want anything to do with Shapiro, but that ghost followed him. His record in Miami was 28-22. Shannon hasn’t had a full-time head coach opportunity since then. He was the interim head coach at Florida in 2017 before joining UCF the following season when Heupel was hired.

Why would Shannon fit well?

He’s already here. The fact that he’s employed as an interim head coach with a guaranteed contract as defense coordinator for 2021 forces him to be in the equation. His recruitment and reputation in South Florida cannot be underestimated. Even if he doesn’t get the job, UCF must do well for him and allow him to apply for it. You don’t want to damage any recruiting relationship.

Why Shannon would do that not fit well?

Shannon is a defensive coach who does not fit the pro-offensive philosophy that UCF has pursued over the years, nor does Mohajir’s history of coaching personnel. Shannon is expected to stay on as DC in 2021. His salary is $ 1 million for the season, but his buyout is also $ 1 million, basically guaranteeing the contract. Could Shannon continue the offense as he has for years?