Randolph Girls Hockey is finally taking to the ice for their first game of 2021





RANDOLPH, NJ – The Randolph girls’ ice hockey team was finally able to take to the ice for their first game of the season on Monday, February 8, when they traveled to play a strong team from Summit. After enduring a two-week Covid stop at RHS with no games or practice, and seeing seven games canceled or rescheduled, the team was happy to finally take a break and get a game in. didn’t get a break in the sense that the game was against Summit. The Hilltoppers are a team that have been among the top in the state for the past two seasons, reached the state semi-finals two years ago and earned a trip to the final last year. Summit also won their first two games this season with scores of 7-1 and 8-0, so unsurprisingly, the Rams were the last victim, 9-0. Sign up for the Randolph newsletter Our newsletter contains the local news you can rely on. You have successfully subscribed to the TAPinto Randolph newsletter. As the program enters its fifth season, coaches Ryan Hallock and Rich Fuchs begin their third season at the helm. This season’s captains are seniors Grace Wynn and Alexa Drake. “Our goals for the season are to further develop and expand the girls’ hockey program in Randolph and the state,” said Hallock. Over the past five years, the team has been sprinkled with a number of seasoned players who have been involved in the sport from a young age through Randolph Recreation and the local travel teams. Then there are others who have just tied up the skates, looking for something new while having fun with their friends. “The greatest strength of our team is that we are a RAM-ILY,” said Hallock. “The bond our girls have makes our team really special.” The girls will take to the ice again on Tuesday, February 9 and Wednesday, February 10 at Aspen Ice, where they play Pingry and Oak Knoll.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos