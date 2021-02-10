Early thoughts of Packers hiring new defensive coordinator Joe Barry

The Green Bay Packers officially named Joe Barry as the team’s new defensive coordinator on Monday. Barry, a veteran NFL coach with previous (but forgettable) coordinator experience, will take over Matt LaFleurs ‘defense after Mike Pettines’ contract was not renewed after the 2020 season.

Here are some early thoughts on Barry as Packers’ new defense coordinator:

Matt LaFleur and the Packers spent a lot of time preparing for that Rams defense for the divisional round playoffs. You can use all the work involved and the various difficulties involved in preparing for the plan in LaFleurs’ desire for a coach from the Rams system.

Like Sean McVay, LaFleur wanted a coach with ties to the Vic Fangio system. The Rams hit gold with Brandon Staley. The Packers hope to do the same with Barry.

There’s no need to get around the fact: Barrys’s previous two stints as defense coordinator didn’t go well. His defenses in Detroit and Washington ranged from fantastic average to historically poor. And two failed opportunities as a coordinator are hard to overlook. But talent is important. It just works. The players are almost always more important than the coordinator. And in Green Bay, hell has significantly more individual talent, especially in key positions. It is up to Brian Gutekunst and the Human Resources Department to ensure that the stars in the Packers defense Kenny Clark, ZaDarius Smith, Jaire Alexander, and Adrian Amos are complemented by better surrounding talent in 2021. Arrangements and coordinators can mask shortcomings, but a defense is usually only as good as its weakest link.

There is something to be said about the fact that a head coach is given the opportunity to fully implement his own vision. Remember, Pettine was a remnant of Mike McCarthy. There is no doubt that Pettines’ previous experience as a head coach was a good thing for LaFleur during his first two seasons. Now LaFleur finally had the chance to find his coach and fully realize what he wants to do in defense. Whether it will lead to improvement or not is clearly in the air. But everything that happens in the future will happen within the fully realized framework of the LaFleurs vision, both in terms of offense and defense.

Barrys coaching background lies in linebackers. It will be interesting to see what he thinks of the returning group and how much his defensive influence will affect how the Packers attack the off-season position. Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes are intriguing young talents, but this is one place where the Packers could really use an upgrade. Is it coming internally, through Barry or with outside help? A mix could do the trick.

Just as it would be silly to outright reject his previous work as a coordinator, it would also be unwise to overlook what he has been doing for the past four years. Getting the chance to work under Wade Phillips and Brandon Staley likely had a big impact on the philosophy of defense he will be bringing to Green Bay. The Rams had the No. 1 scoring defense in football last season, although 2020 marked the first time in the past four years that Los Angeles finished in the top 10 in scoring or yards.

There should also be a lot of intrigue about how the Packers use Jaire Alexander. Barry was on the staff that provided coverage for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles. It’s possible the Packers will put more on Alexander’s board in 2021. He is ready.

One question to consider: Will Joe Barry even get an interview if he hasn’t worked with LaFleur in Los Angeles before?

Another pertinent fact: McVay and the Rams hired two defensive coordinators for the past two seasons. Both were hired externally with Barry on the staff.

This was undoubtedly the biggest decision LaFleur has made since becoming the Packers coach. His team has won 26 regular season games and each moved to the door of the Super Bowl for the past two seasons. Now he’s making a big change at the most important coaching position under him. Even a marginal improvement in defense could make a big difference, but the Packers have no grace period. This is a team ready to compete for Super Bowls. Barrys’ defense must play a key role in finally getting the Packers over the bump.